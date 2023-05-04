Forbes has revealed the names of highest-paid athletes in the world across various sports

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have once again share a podium by become the top two highest-paid athletes

The top 10 highest paid-athletes on the list represent four sports and five different countries

Forbes Magazine, a renowned American business magazine, has released its annual ranking of the World’s Highest-Paid Athletes for 2023.

The list features the salaries (before tax), bonuses, and athletes' endorsements for the 2022-23 season.

Forbes has reported that the 10 athletes included in the list have earned an estimated total of $1.11 billion before taxes and agent fees over the past year.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi are two highest-paid sportsmen Photo credit: @Marc Piasecki

This figure marks an increase of $20 million and 12% from last year's earnings of $990 million and a 5% increase from the record-setting $1.06 billion earned in 2018.

USA, footballers players dominate the list of richest athletes

The list comprises 10 athletes, with football and basketball players dominating the top spots. The top three athletes on the list are footballers.

Following his recent transfer to Saudi Arabia, Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list with total revenue of $136 million, thanks to a whopping $75 million salary.

His arch-rival, Lionel Messi, is second on the list, just $6 million behind Ronaldo, with total revenue of $130 million.

Kylian Mbappe, the French football star, completes the top three with a total of $120 million. Mbappe has the highest on-field income of $100 million in the world of football.

LeBron James, the basketball legend, is fourth on the list with total revenue of $119.5 million, followed by Mexican boxer Canelo Álvarez, who completes the top five with a total revenue of $110 million.

Tennis legend Roger Federer, who retired from tennis in September 2022, ranked ninth on the list, earning $95.1 million from sponsorship activities.

Breakdown of the athletes earnings

In summary, the top 10 highest-paid athletes for the year 2023, according to Forbes, are:

Cristiano Ronaldo (Football - Portugal) - $136 million Lionel Messi (Football - Argentina) - $130 million Kylian Mbappe (Football - France) - $120 million LeBron James (Basketball - United States) - $119.5 million Canelo Alvarez (Boxing - Mexico) - $110 million Dustin Johnson (Golf - United States) - $107 million Phil Mickelson (Golf - United States) - $106 million Stephen Curry (Basketball - United States) - $100.4 million Roger Federer (Tennis - Switzerland) - $95.1 million Kevin Durant (Basketball - United States) - $89.1 million

