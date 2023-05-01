Nigerian top three billionaires saw their combined net worth increase by over N184.1bn in April 2023

Abdulsamad Rabiu came out top, beating Africa richest man Aliko Dangote in the amount of money accumulated

Dangote remains unchallenged in Nigeria and Africa, but Rabiu's wealth rise gives an exciting competition for the future

Nigerian billionaires Aliko Dangote, Abdulsamad Rabiu, and Mike Adenuga recorded a combined wealth increase of $400 million, bringing their total net worth to $28.3 billion during the 30 days of April 2023

Rabiu, the founder of BUA Group, outperformed Aliko Dangote regarding wealth accumulation during the month.

Aliko Dangote, Abdulsamad Rabiu and Mike Adenuga wealth increased by $400 million Credit: @dangote @rabiu @adenuga

Source: Facebook

According to the latest Forbes data, Rabiu's net worth in April rose to N8.6 billion at the end of April 30.

This represents a $300 million (N138.14 billion) increase compared to the N8.3 billion worth of Rabiu's wealth on April 1, 2023.

It means that if Rabiu's net worth increased by N138.14 billion in April, then on average he made N4.6 billion per day (30 days).

Aliko Dangote wealth also increased

On the other hand Dangote's net worth during April increased by $100 million(N46.04 billion).

Forbes reports that as at the end of April 30, Dangote wealth climbed to $13.6 billion from $13.5 billion net worth in the start of April.

Dangote remains Africa's richest man, and his wealth is on course to grow higher as many of his investments mature in the coming months.

Mike Adenuga, the founder of Globacom, maintained his third position with a net worth of N6.1bn, which remained unchanged during April.

Aside from telecommunication, Adenuga also has business interests in oil and gas and shares in the banking sector.

Here is how much Nigerian billionaires made in April 2023

Aliko Dangote- $100 million

Abdulsamad Rabiu- $300 million

Mike Adenuga- unchanged

Access Bank CEO, Wigwe buys over N11.3bn new shares

Meanwhile, in another report, Access Holdings CEO Herbert Wigwe has cemented his place as one of the most significant shareholders

The bank revealed that he paid over N11 billion to buy more shares in the financial institution.

Wigwe is one of Nigeria's highest-paid CEO and received huge compensation for his excellent work in 2022.

Source: Legit.ng