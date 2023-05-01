Despite Africa's biggest economy, Nigeria has one of the lowest minimum wages on the continent.

Recent data has revealed that Morocco is the best place to work in Africa, with Nigeria not making it to the top five.

The average salary in Nigeria is one of the lowest in Africa, falling short of other countries in the top 10

Today, Monday, May 1, 2023, is celebrated in Nigeria as Workers' Day, but there is nothing to cheer about for millions.

According to data obtained from Wageindicator, despite Nigeria having the biggest economy in Africa, the average worker salary in the country is one of the lowest on the continent.

Further breakdown of the data showed that an average worker in Nigeria is paid 80 percent less than the highest minimum wage in Africa.

Nigerian workers have one of the lowest average pay in Africa Photo credit: @blouch

How Nigerian average workers' salary ranked among the best 10 in Africa

In the continent, Morocco, Ghana, Algeria, Egypt, South Africa, Kenya, Angola, Libya, and Seychelles are among the countries with the highest minimum wage in Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nigeria's minimum wage, which many state governments are yet to implement, is N30,000 or $73.03 in dollar terms, making it the third-worst minimum wage among the selected countries.

Morocco's minimum wage is $368.39 (MAD 3,300), is the highest among the countries surveyed.

Seychelles followed behind as the second-best place to work in Africa with a minimum wage of $289.39 (SR4272), followed by South Africa with 160 hours of work per month providing $239.39 (21.69 rands per hour).

Algeria's minimum wage is $150.03 (DZD 20,000.00), while Kenya's is $127.72 (13,572 KES). Libya's minimum wage is 450 local currency, which is $100.13 when converted.

Here is a list of the best places to work

Morocco: $368.39

Seychelles: $289.39

South Africa: $239.39

Algeria: $150.03

Egypt: $127.72

Kenya: $125.29

Libya: $100.13

Nigeria: $73.03

Ghana: $61.15

Angola: $32.79

Data shows it will take an average Nigerian worker over 3 years to buy the new iPhone 14pro

Meanwhile, in another report, Legit.ng reported that Apple revealed its most premium phone range, including the iPhone 14 Pro, which has impressive features.

While Apple's iPhone pricing at launch is comparable to previous year's models, Naira depreciation and other factors will make this year's iPhone the most expensive for Nigerians.

It is even more expensive for an average Nigerian who wants to join the iPhone user club.

Source: Legit.ng