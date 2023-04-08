Global site navigation

Clemente, 18-Year-Old Tops List of 15 Youngest Billionaires in the World in 2023, 4 Nigerians on Forbes U30
Clemente, 18-Year-Old Tops List of 15 Youngest Billionaires in the World in 2023, 4 Nigerians on Forbes U30

by  Dave Ibemere
  • Clemente an 18-year-old Italian has been named the world's youngest billionaire by Forbes under the age of 30
  • The list was made of 15 young smart and lucky self-made while others ride on family generation wealth
  • Forbes also revealed a list of young African business leaders across several sectors who are under the age of 30 years, five Nigerians featured

Clemente Del Vecchio, an 18-year-old Italian, has made history by topping Forbes' list of youngest billionaires for 2023.

Checks show that as of Saturday, April 8, 2023, Vecchio who deals in eyeglasses has a net worth of $3.7 billion.

After the passing of his father, Leonardo Del Vecchio, Clemente received a 12.5% stake in Delfin, his father's holding company based in Luxembourg.

Prior to his father's demise in 2022, EssilorLuxottica, the company owned by Del Vecchio, held the title of the world's largest eyeglasses manufacturer.

Full list of youngest billionaires and net worth in 2023

Forbes' list of youngest billionaires also includes 14 billionaires who are under 30 years old as at April 2023.

  • Clemente Del Vecchio ($3.7bn) Eyeglasses - 18 years
  • Kim Jung-youn ($1.8 bn) Online gaming - 19 years
  • Kevin David Lehmann ($2.4bn) Drugstores - 20 years
  • Luca Del Vecchio ($3.7bn) Eyeglasses - 21 years
  • Kim Jung-min ($1.8bn) Online gaming - 21 years
  • Gustav Magnar Witzoe ($2.9bn) Fish farming - 29 years
  • Mark Mateschitz ($35.5bn) Red Bull - 30 years
  • Michal Strnad ($2.1bn) Defense Contracting - 30 years
  • Palmer Luckey ($1.8bn) Virtual reality - 30 years
  • Ben Francis ($1.3bn) Fitness clothing - 30 years
  • W. Zelong ($1.3bn) Chemicals - 26 years
  • Alexandra Andresen ($1.5bn) Investments - 26 years
  • Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio ($3.7bn) Eyeglasses - 27 years
  • Katharina Andresen ($1.5bn) Investments - 27 years
  • Ryan Breslow ($1.1bn) E-commerce software - 28 years.

Forbes names 4 Nigerians in Africa business leaders under 30 list

In another development, Forbes released its list of promising business leaders in Africa, and four Nigerian youths made the list.

NameAge Business Industry
Hansel Ndu Okeke28Co-founder and CEO, Weevil CompanyTechnology
Oluwabusayo Victoria Abiri29Founder and CEO, Koko By KhloeBeauty and Skincare
Germain Ndu-Okeke24Co-founder and Chief Operation Officer, Weevil CompanyTechnology
Blessing Joel Abeng 28Co-founder and Director of Communications, Ingressive For GoodBranding and Communications

25 richest women in 2023, 10 are richer than Dangote

Meanwhile, in another report, Legit.ng revealed the list of richest women in the world for 2022.

The majority of the 25 names have been at the top of the women's rich list table for years now.

However, there is a major change in the list as the former richest woman in the world drops to the 8th position.

Source: Legit.ng

