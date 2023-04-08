Clemente, 18-Year-Old Tops List of 15 Youngest Billionaires in the World in 2023, 4 Nigerians on Forbes U30
- Clemente an 18-year-old Italian has been named the world's youngest billionaire by Forbes under the age of 30
- The list was made of 15 young smart and lucky self-made while others ride on family generation wealth
- Forbes also revealed a list of young African business leaders across several sectors who are under the age of 30 years, five Nigerians featured
Clemente Del Vecchio, an 18-year-old Italian, has made history by topping Forbes' list of youngest billionaires for 2023.
Checks show that as of Saturday, April 8, 2023, Vecchio who deals in eyeglasses has a net worth of $3.7 billion.
After the passing of his father, Leonardo Del Vecchio, Clemente received a 12.5% stake in Delfin, his father's holding company based in Luxembourg.
Prior to his father's demise in 2022, EssilorLuxottica, the company owned by Del Vecchio, held the title of the world's largest eyeglasses manufacturer.
Full list of youngest billionaires and net worth in 2023
Forbes' list of youngest billionaires also includes 14 billionaires who are under 30 years old as at April 2023.
- Clemente Del Vecchio ($3.7bn) Eyeglasses - 18 years
- Kim Jung-youn ($1.8 bn) Online gaming - 19 years
- Kevin David Lehmann ($2.4bn) Drugstores - 20 years
- Luca Del Vecchio ($3.7bn) Eyeglasses - 21 years
- Kim Jung-min ($1.8bn) Online gaming - 21 years
- Gustav Magnar Witzoe ($2.9bn) Fish farming - 29 years
- Mark Mateschitz ($35.5bn) Red Bull - 30 years
- Michal Strnad ($2.1bn) Defense Contracting - 30 years
- Palmer Luckey ($1.8bn) Virtual reality - 30 years
- Ben Francis ($1.3bn) Fitness clothing - 30 years
- W. Zelong ($1.3bn) Chemicals - 26 years
- Alexandra Andresen ($1.5bn) Investments - 26 years
- Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio ($3.7bn) Eyeglasses - 27 years
- Katharina Andresen ($1.5bn) Investments - 27 years
- Ryan Breslow ($1.1bn) E-commerce software - 28 years.
Forbes names 4 Nigerians in Africa business leaders under 30 list
In another development, Forbes released its list of promising business leaders in Africa, and four Nigerian youths made the list.
|Name
|Age
|Business
|Industry
|Hansel Ndu Okeke
|28
|Co-founder and CEO, Weevil Company
|Technology
|Oluwabusayo Victoria Abiri
|29
|Founder and CEO, Koko By Khloe
|Beauty and Skincare
|Germain Ndu-Okeke
|24
|Co-founder and Chief Operation Officer, Weevil Company
|Technology
|Blessing Joel Abeng
|28
|Co-founder and Director of Communications, Ingressive For Good
|Branding and Communications
