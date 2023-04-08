Clemente an 18-year-old Italian has been named the world's youngest billionaire by Forbes under the age of 30

The list was made of 15 young smart and lucky self-made while others ride on family generation wealth

Forbes also revealed a list of young African business leaders across several sectors who are under the age of 30 years, five Nigerians featured

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Clemente Del Vecchio, an 18-year-old Italian, has made history by topping Forbes' list of youngest billionaires for 2023.

Checks show that as of Saturday, April 8, 2023, Vecchio who deals in eyeglasses has a net worth of $3.7 billion.

Clemente, Kim Jung-youn, and Kevin David Lehmann lead the list of world's youngest billionaires Photo credit: @forbes

Source: Facebook

After the passing of his father, Leonardo Del Vecchio, Clemente received a 12.5% stake in Delfin, his father's holding company based in Luxembourg.

Prior to his father's demise in 2022, EssilorLuxottica, the company owned by Del Vecchio, held the title of the world's largest eyeglasses manufacturer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Full list of youngest billionaires and net worth in 2023

Forbes' list of youngest billionaires also includes 14 billionaires who are under 30 years old as at April 2023.

Clemente Del Vecchio ($3.7bn) Eyeglasses - 18 years

Kim Jung-youn ($1.8 bn) Online gaming - 19 years

Kevin David Lehmann ($2.4bn) Drugstores - 20 years

Luca Del Vecchio ($3.7bn) Eyeglasses - 21 years

Kim Jung-min ($1.8bn) Online gaming - 21 years

Gustav Magnar Witzoe ($2.9bn) Fish farming - 29 years

Mark Mateschitz ($35.5bn) Red Bull - 30 years

Michal Strnad ($2.1bn) Defense Contracting - 30 years

Palmer Luckey ($1.8bn) Virtual reality - 30 years

Ben Francis ($1.3bn) Fitness clothing - 30 years

W. Zelong ($1.3bn) Chemicals - 26 years

Alexandra Andresen ($1.5bn) Investments - 26 years

Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio ($3.7bn) Eyeglasses - 27 years

Katharina Andresen ($1.5bn) Investments - 27 years

Ryan Breslow ($1.1bn) E-commerce software - 28 years.

Forbes names 4 Nigerians in Africa business leaders under 30 list

In another development, Forbes released its list of promising business leaders in Africa, and four Nigerian youths made the list.

Name Age Business Industry Hansel Ndu Okeke 28 Co-founder and CEO, Weevil Company Technology Oluwabusayo Victoria Abiri 29 Founder and CEO, Koko By Khloe Beauty and Skincare Germain Ndu-Okeke 24 Co-founder and Chief Operation Officer, Weevil Company Technology Blessing Joel Abeng 28 Co-founder and Director of Communications, Ingressive For Good Branding and Communications

25 richest women in 2023, 10 are richer than Dangote

Meanwhile, in another report, Legit.ng revealed the list of richest women in the world for 2022.

The majority of the 25 names have been at the top of the women's rich list table for years now.

However, there is a major change in the list as the former richest woman in the world drops to the 8th position.

Source: Legit.ng