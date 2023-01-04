Stanbic IBTC has also announced changes in its boardroom bringing in 10 new members

The changes were effected immediately across the various companies under the group

The new management teams have been tasked with reaching the companies goals and objectives

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, a member of Standard Bank Group, has announced the appointment of new directors across its subsidiaries.

This was disclosed in a statement published on NGX website and obtained by Legit.ng.

The statement maintains that the appointments reflect Stanbic IBTC's tradition of recognizing quality, performance, and dedication

Stanbic IBTC gets 10 new directors Credit: @stanbic

Source: Facebook

How Stanbic IBTC operates

The operating subsidiaries of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc are Stanbic IBTC Bank (including Stanbic Nominees Nigeria Limited), Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Limited, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited, Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited.

Others are Stanbic IBTC Trustees Limited, Stanbic IBTC Ventures Limited, Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited and Stanbic IBTC Investments Limited

Names of new directors, and appointments

The appointees include Mr Babs Omotowa as an Independent Non-Executive Director, Olu Delano as an Executive Director, Stanley Jacob as Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC’s proposed fintech subsidiary, Stanbic IBTC Financial Services Limited, and Adenike Odukomaiya and Okechukwu Nwoke as Non-Executive Directors.

Other subsidiary appointments include Brian Marshal and Tosin Leye-Odeyemi as Non-Executive Directors of Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited and Stanbic IBTC Trustees Limited, respectively.

Also, Charles Onwude and Dele Sotubo became Non-Executive Directors of Stanbic IBTC Ventures Limited. Charles Onwude was also appointed to serve as a Non-Executive Director of Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited.

Expectations for the new directors

Speaking on the appointment, Dr Demola Sogunle, the Chief Executive Officer, of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc noted that the new appointees possessed the qualifications and experience required to deliver results in their new positions.

According to him all the names have reached thier position on merit and have demonstrated the capacity to deliver on the group’s strategy to remain the leading end-to-end financial services organization.

He said:

“We have a strong tradition of careful succession planning and a good track record of seamless transitions at different levels. With these appointments, we intend to strengthen our capabilities for better customer service delivery.

"At Stanbic IBTC, we are committed to growing our people because no organisation can progress without placing a high premium on its human capital and investing in the growth trajectory of its staff.

“I am confident that the expertise and experience of the new appointees will positively impact the group and further accelerate the achievement of our business goals and objectives.”

He further urged them to contribute their quota to the organization’s development as they discharge their duties in the new role.

He pledged that the organization would continue to uphold the culture of elevating its employees to take up higher responsibilities.

Sogunle added:

“Stanbic IBTC would unceasingly invest in training and retraining its staff to ensure a professionally driven workforce that would deliver optimal customer value with a pool of requisite skills, competencies, and capabilities.”

