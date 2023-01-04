The commissioner of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises Development, Sa’adatu Bello Kirfi, has resigned her appointment

This came hours after her father was stripped of his traditional title as Wazirin Bauchi and removed as Bauchi Emirate Council member

Kirfi is a retired federal civil servant, Second Republic Minister and former Minister of Special Duties

In what many people will call loyalty, Hon Sa’adatu Bello Kirfi, commissioner of cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises, has resigned her appointment following her father's sack.

Her father, Alhaji Muhammadu Bello Kirfi, was removed as the Wazirin Bauchi and Council member of Bauchi Emirate for allegedly disrespecting Governor Bala Mohammed, Sun Newspaper reports.

Hajiya Sa'adatu resigns in protest after father’s removal. Photo credit: Haj Sa'adatu Bello Kirfi, Hon

Her resignation was contained in a letter addressed to the Governor, Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, through the Secretary to the State Government, Government House, Bauchi dated January 4. Tribune Newspaper reports.

She wrote.

“Your Excellency, I wish to humbly tender my resignation as member, Bauchi State Executive Council and Hon Commissioner Ministry of Cooperatives and SMEs Development, Bauchi State with immediate effect.”

“I wish to thank His Excellency the Executive Governor for giving me the opportunity to serve mu State under your Administration."

He served as minister of State Foreign Affairs under President Shehu Shagari and also Minister of Special Duties during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

