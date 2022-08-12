A Nigerian lawyer is pleading with billionaires and businesspeople to rise to the occasion and save the country’s education from collapse

Pelumi Olajengbesi, an Abuja-based lawyer specifically asked billionaires like Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola and BUA Group Chairman, Abdulsamad Rabiu to help settle the ASUU strike

He said that the billionaires should offset the N1.1 trillion demands of ASUU since the federal government has shown irresponsibility in resolving the crisis.

Pelumi Olajengbesi, an Abuja-based lawyer has asked CEOs of banks and Nigerian billionaires including President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola and Abdulsamad Rabiu of BUA Group and Globacomm Chairman, Mike Adenuga to pay off the N1.1 trillion demands by the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

According to the lawyer, the Nigerian government has shown irresponsibility and nonchalance in settling the protracted ASUU strike since February 14, 2022.

Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola Credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Umahi's statement on ASUU strike reckless

The lawyer asked owners of businesses to come to the aid of the education sector in the country just as they did during the COVID-19 pandemic when their intervention contributed greatly to the country’s fight against the virus and its economic impact.

The Punch reported that his plea to high-heeled Nigeria and philanthropists came just after Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi said the Nigerian government cannot borrow the N1.1 trillion to assuage ASUU’s demands.

Olajengbesi berated Umahi’s statement as uncharitable and insensitive to millions of stranded students of public universities in Nigeria who have been at home for about seven months when the union went on strike.

Nigeria's debt to China ever-growing

He called Umahi’s statement reckless, saying the Nigerian government has embarked on an insatiable borrowing spree since 2015 with Nigeria’s debt to China spiking from $3.26 billion as of September last year to $3.59 billion this year.

He asked the APC-led government to demonstrate that education is at the centre of what they do, saying that spending loans on irrelevant projects and railway is counterproductive without human capital development.

He appealed to the philanthropists to respond to the call of Nigerian youths to return to the classrooms because most of them may be lured into crimes, saying that Nigeria’s resources lie in its vibrant youths.

