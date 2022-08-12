ASUU has been on strike since February, demanding better funding for the university system and better remuneration for its members

ASUU is among other things, demanding the implementation of the renegotiated 2009 agreement with the Nigerian government

A legal practitioner has begged Nigerian billionaires to intervene, saying the Buhari-led government is not interested in addressing the issue

FCT, Abuja - A lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, has appealed to chief executive officers of banks and billionaire businessmen including Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, Abdul Samad Rabiu, and Mike Adenuga to pay off the N1.1 trillion demands by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The legal practitioner said the federal government has displayed irresponsibility and nonchalance to resolve the lingering ASUU strike since February 14, 2022.

President Buhari recently appealed to Nigerian lecturers to return to their classrooms. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

Olajengbesi, therefore, urged the businessmen to rise to the occasion just as they did during the COVID-19 pandemic when their financial intervention contributed immensely to Nigeria’s fight against the dreaded disease.

Olajengbesi said in a statement seen by Legit.ng:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“Good-spirited Nigerians can only appeal to business magnates like Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, Abdul Samad Rabiu, Mike Adenuga, as well as bank chiefs to come to the rescue of the common Nigerians whose children have been out of school for seven months this year.”

Strike will go on - ASUU president declares in OAU

Meanwhile, the president of ASUU, Emmanuel Osodeke, has maintained the current strike by the members of the union will linger on till federal government is ready to accede to their terms.

The Nation newspaper reports that Osodeke spoke at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun state during ASUU congress within the campus.

He noted that universities’ students are making sacrifices for the coming generation to have basic amenities in school and access to quality education.

ASUU strike shows that the APC lacks empathy - PDP youth group

On its part, the PDP New Generation has described the APC as a political party without empathy.

The PDP youth group made the declaration in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Saturday, August 6 in reaction to the recent comments made by Festus Keyamo, Nigeria's minister of state for labour and productivity.

Keyamo had advised Nigerian parents to beg ASUU, saying there is nothing the federal government can do about their demands.

ASUU strike: Bill to bar children of politicians from foreign education proposed

In a related development, agitation for a legislative bill to bar the children of politicians and other prominent public office holders has begun.

The call was made by the ASUU chapter in Bayelsa, Yenagoa on Tuesday, July 26.

Prof. Kingdom Tombra of the ASUU chapter in the state stated that an attempt to legislate such a bill and pass it will give room for a formidable educational structure and focus in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng