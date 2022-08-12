The strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities is no longer a child's play as both the federal government and relevant stakeholders are at loggerheads

The president of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke faulted claims that the government does not have money, noting the union is unaware of such development

Ahead of the 2023 election, Osodeke urged parents and students to voter out leaders that are not seeking the growth and development of the nation's education system

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said the government has not at any time indicated that it does not have money to fund the union’s demands and university education.

The union made this assertion while reacting to recent comments by the minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo; and Ebonyi state Governor, David Umahi, who said it was unreasonable for the federal government to borrow over N1 trillion to meet ASUU’s demands.

Prof Osodeke says ASUU is unaware the federal government does not have money. Photo credit: ASUU, Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

ASUU speaks FG's fund

ASUU’s national president, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, in an interview with The Punch, described those saying the government had no money as interlopers who had no business in the affairs of ASUU and the government.

Osodeke said:

“Do you believe the FG has no money? Is Umahi the FG? Has the Minister of Education said so? Has the Minister of Finance said so? If the person directed to resolve a matter has not said so when interlopers are saying things, who will you believe?

Osodeke speaks on ASUU strike, the way forward

When asked if ASUU would bend its demands so that the students could return to school, Osodeke insisted that the issue had to do with the government’s coming to the renegotiation table with ASUU.

He affirmed:

“It is not about ASUU bending its demands; our demands are with the government. They should come to us with what they want. We don’t have to beg them. We agreed on something and let them send it to us. We have reached a negotiation. Let them come and tell us what they can do.”

