Exporters say container scarcity at Lagos ports is threatening Nigeria’s $44.06bn export sector

Shipping lines are reportedly avoiding Nigerian ports for export cargoes for certain reasons

Export goods, including perishables, are piling up due to a lack of vessels and containers

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

The Association of West African Exporters and Marine Professionals has warned that the growing scarcity of shipping containers at Lagos ports is threatening Nigeria’s export sector, valued at about $44.06bn as of 2025, PUNCH reported.

The group also raised concerns over the reluctance of shipping lines to lift export cargoes, a situation it said could undermine recent gains recorded in the country’s export market.

Shipping lines are reportedly avoiding Nigerian ports for export cargoes. Photo: CFOTO.

Source: Getty Images

Export growth faces new risk

Speaking in Lagos, AWAEMAP President, Bunmi Olumekun, said the development could reverse progress made in the export sector under the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria shows that Nigeria’s exports rose to $44.06bn in the first nine months of 2025, up from $40.29bn in the same period of 2024.

However, Olumekun warned that current challenges in the shipping sector are putting these gains at risk. He alleged that some foreign shipping companies are prioritising other ports over Nigeria, often discharging imports locally before sailing to neighbouring countries to pick up export cargoes.

According to him, vessels sometimes leave Nigerian ports empty and head to Cotonou to load exports, a practice he said is negatively affecting Nigerian exporters.

Cargoes pile up at terminals

The association said export goods are accumulating at port terminals due to a shortage of containers and vessels to move them.

Olumekun noted that some exporters have had perishable goods stranded at ports since December 2025, with no available vessels for shipment.

He added that congestion is worsening, as terminals struggle with limited space to accommodate export cargoes, raising concerns about a return to previous gridlock challenges at Lagos ports.

Global tensions worsen situation

Stakeholders also linked the situation to disruptions in global shipping routes caused by tensions involving Iran and the United States.

An exporter and Managing Director of LWL Concept, Lawal Wasiu, said some shipping lines have cancelled routes linked to the Middle East, contributing to delays.

He explained that many containers loaded with export goods remain at the ports awaiting vessels, while some terminal operators have stopped accepting additional export cargoes due to congestion.

Global shipping disruptions linked to US-Iran tensions are worsening the situation. Photo: CFOTO.

Source: UGC

Call for government intervention

AWAEMAP urged the federal government to urgently address the container shortage and improve port operations to support exporters.

Industry players warned that failure to resolve the issue could disrupt Nigeria’s export growth, affect foreign exchange earnings, and weaken confidence in the country’s trade logistics system.

Agents protest shipping charge increase

Legit.ng earlier reported that freight forwarders recently protested increased shipping charges and shut down operations at major firms in Lagos.

Industry groups in the maritime sector accused shipping companies of ignoring regulatory guidance to suspend the increase.

Efforts by the Nigerian Shippers’ Council to mediate were resisted, raising concerns over additional costs.

Source: Legit.ng