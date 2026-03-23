Dangote refinery exported 12 cargoes of refined petroleum products to five African countries

The shipments were made after the refinery reached its 650,000 barrels-per-day capacity this year

The exports are driven by rising fuel demand and supply disruptions linked to Middle East tensions

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has exported 12 cargoes of refined petroleum products totalling 456,000 tonnes to five African countries, expanding its regional presence amid ongoing fuel supply challenges linked to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

As reported by PUNCH, the cargoes were shipped to Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon, Tanzania, Ghana, and Togo. The products were sold to international traders on a Free on Board basis after the refinery reached its 650,000 barrels-per-day capacity in February 2026.

Dangote refinery exports 12 cargoes of refined petroleum products to five African countries. Bloomberg: Dangote Group.

Source: UGC

Exports signal growing refining capacity

A senior refinery official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the development reflects increasing confidence in Nigeria’s refining capabilities and a shift in Africa’s fuel supply structure.

The official explained that the shipments, totalling 456,000 tonnes, and equivalent to about 608 million litres, highlight the scale of operations and the refinery’s ability to supply multiple markets across the continent.

He noted that the exports include Premium Motor Spirit and align with rising demand from African countries facing supply shortages and higher import costs due to global market disruptions.

Demand rises amid supply disruptions

The official added that the refinery’s production of Euro 5-standard gasoline and diesel has contributed to increased demand, as several African countries move to phase out lower-quality fuels.

He said the facility is positioned to meet both domestic and regional demand, stressing that export activities would not affect local supply.

“We factored domestic needs into our strategy from the beginning, so exports will not disrupt local availability,” the official is quoted to have said.

The exports are expected to reduce reliance on long-distance imports from Europe and the Middle East, while also lowering logistics costs and delivery timelines for African countries.

Africa turns to regional suppliers

The development comes as many African countries continue to grapple with fuel shortages and price volatility, worsened by geopolitical tensions affecting global supply chains.

A recent report by Bloomberg indicated that countries such as South Africa, Ghana, and Kenya have approached the refinery for supply arrangements, while others have made enquiries.

According to the report, the refinery, owned by Aliko Dangote, is witnessing a surge in demand as disruptions linked to tensions involving Iran continue to affect global fuel flows.

The Dangote refinery says domestic fuel supply will not be affected despite increased exports. Photo: Dangote Group.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria’s role in regional energy market

The export milestone signals a gradual shift in Africa’s fuel supply chain, with Nigeria emerging as a refining hub despite years of dependence on imported petroleum products.

Analysts say increased intra-African energy trade could improve energy security across West, East, and Central Africa, while also boosting Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings and strengthening its position in the regional energy market.

Dangote Refinery threatens full export

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Dangote Refinery has threatened to fully supply the international market and deny Nigerians fuel if the Nigerian authorities continue to grant import licences to importers.

Sources within the mega refinery disclosed that management is considering exporting all petroleum products in response to the continued issuance of petrol import licences, despite official claims to the contrary.

Experts warn that full exports could lead to fuel shortages and renewed price hikes in Nigeria's downstream petroleum market.

Source: Legit.ng