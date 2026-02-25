NPA Announces Arrival of 33 Vessels with Fuel, Food Cargo at Lagos Ports
- The Nigerian Ports Authority says 33 vessels are scheduled to arrive at Lagos ports between February 22 and February 27
- Seventeen of the ships are carrying containerised cargo, while others are transporting bulk gas, crude oil, urea and clinker
- The steady inflow of fuel and food shipments is expected to support supply and stabilise key segments of the market
The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has confirmed that 33 vessels loaded with petroleum products, food items and other consignments are billed to arrive at Lagos ports this week, The Sun reported.
In its latest Daily Shipping Position released on Monday, the authority said the ships are expected to berth at Apapa, Tin-Can Island and Lekki Deep Sea ports between February 22 and February 27.
Cargoes carrying gas, crude oil, other goods
According to the NPA, 17 of the incoming vessels are carrying containerised cargo, while 16 others are transporting bulk gas, diplomatic consignments, bulk urea, empty containers, crude oil, clinker and blended stock.
The authority added that seven vessels have already reached the Lagos ports and are currently awaiting berthing clearance. These ships are laden with aviation fuel, petrol, containers and other general cargo.
Port activities across the Lagos corridor also remain active on the discharge end. The NPA disclosed that 17 vessels are presently offloading cargo at Apapa, Tin-Can Island and Lekki ports. Items being discharged include bulk wheat, soya bean oil, sugar, urea, fresh fish, trucks, general cargo and containerised goods.
Imported fuel to support domestic supply
The continued arrival of fuel shipments is expected to support supply within the downstream petroleum sector. Likewise, the importation of food commodities such as wheat, sugar and fish may help moderate supply pressures in some consumer markets.
The update reflects sustained cargo movement through Lagos ports, which account for a significant share of Nigeria’s maritime trade and play a central role in the country’s logistics and supply chain network.
Shippers association raises concerns over taxes, delays
Recall that the Shippers Association of Lagos State recently raised concerns over multiple levies, illegal checkpoints and long delays, which they argued were slowing trade at the Lagos ports.
The Nigerian Shippers’ Council acknowledged stakeholder concerns about overlapping taxes and promised continued engagement with relevant authorities.
Meanwhile, the Customs Comptroller-General, Adewale Adeniyi, said the National Single Window platform launched by the federal government is part of efforts to drive Nigeria’s economy toward $1 trillion by 2026.
FEC approves Bakassi, Ondo deep seaports
Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s Federal Executive Council approved over N6.43 trillion for the construction of deep seaports in Bakassi and Ondo state, through Public-Private Partnership (PPP).
The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission ICRC said the two deep-seaports, as well as a hydropower plant, would be funded entirely by private investors, adding that at least 13 PPP projects have been approved in 2025.
The approvals form part of President Bola Tinubu’s agenda to drive private-sector-led development and attract foreign investment.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwatobi Odeyinka (Business Editor) Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a Business Editor at Legit.ng. He reports on markets, finance, energy, technology, and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria. Before joining Legit.ng, he worked as a Business Reporter at Nairametrics and as a Fact-checker at Ripples Nigeria. His features on energy, culture, and conflict have also appeared in reputable national and international outlets, including Africa Oil+Gas Report, HumAngle, The Republic Journal, The Continent, and the US-based Popula. He is a West African Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) Journalism Fellow.