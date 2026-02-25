Nigeria to export new Cawthorne crude oil grade from March 2026, boosting production capacity

The introduction of Cawthorne aims to strengthen Nigeria's position as Africa's leading crude exporter

Potential revenue boost as light, sweet blends attract refiners and enhance foreign exchange earnings

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria is preparing to introduce a fresh stream of crude oil into the global market as the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) moves to export a new light, sweet grade known as Cawthorne from March 2026.

The development signals a renewed push to strengthen Nigeria’s oil production capacity and reinforce its position as Africa’s leading crude exporter.

An NNPC spokesperson confirmed the plan, describing it as part of broader efforts to consolidate recent production gains and widen the country’s global market reach.

The first cargo of Cawthorne crude is expected to sail in the third week of March, with trading activity already underway.

Designed to attract premium refiners

According to a report by Daily Sun, industry sources say Cawthorne has an API gravity of 36.4, placing it in the same category as Nigeria’s highly regarded Bonny Light.

Light, sweet crudes are prized for their lower sulfur content and ability to yield higher volumes of gasoline and diesel, making them attractive to refiners in Europe and Asia.

A trader familiar with the transaction disclosed that NNPC recently issued a tender for cargo loading scheduled between March 24 and 25, an indication that commercial marketing has already begun.

Market intelligence firm Kpler reports that the crude will be exported via the Floating Storage and Offloading vessel Cawthorne, which can store approximately 2.2 million barrels.

The vessel supports production and evacuation from Oil Mining Lease 18 and nearby assets in the Eastern Niger Delta, helping to streamline export logistics.

Boosting Nigeria’s output recovery

The introduction of Cawthorne comes at a crucial time for Nigeria’s oil sector. After years of setbacks caused by pipeline vandalism, crude theft, and unrest in oil-producing communities, the country has been steadily rebuilding output.

In recent years, Nigeria has introduced new blends to diversify its crude slate.

Obodo debuted in 2025, while Utapate blend was launched in 2024. The addition of Cawthorne underscores a deliberate strategy to expand production streams and create more flexibility in export offerings.

Kpler estimates that, based on the vessel’s storage capacity, Cawthorne could help raise Nigeria’s combined crude and condensate output from about 1.65 million barrels per day to roughly 1.7 million barrels per day for the remainder of the year.

Closer to OPEC+ quota

Nigeria’s production has gradually edged closer to its quota under the OPEC+ arrangement.

According to OPEC data, output stood at 1.48 million barrels per day in January, not far from the 1.5 million barrels per day ceiling.

The addition of Cawthorne could provide valuable headroom, giving Nigeria more room to stabilise volumes while maintaining compliance with production targets.

Revenue and FX implications

Beyond production numbers, the new crude grade carries significant economic implications.

Light, sweet blends typically command competitive pricing in the international market.

Expanding Nigeria’s crude slate could attract refiners seeking specific grades, strengthen export competitiveness, and boost foreign exchange earnings.

At a time when government revenues remain closely tied to oil receipts, additional export streams may offer some fiscal breathing space.

Crude grades are often differentiated by sulfur content, API gravity, and production source, allowing producers to tailor supplies to specific refinery configurations and evolving global demand patterns.

With Cawthorne joining Nigeria’s growing portfolio, the country is positioning itself not just to pump more oil, but to sell smarter in an increasingly competitive market.

