TY Logistics Park has launched a 29,000 sqm facility in Lekki, offering advanced warehousing, automated inventory systems, and end-to-end logistics solutions

The facility, which is strategically located near Lekki Deep Sea Port and a planned international airport, the park is set to reduce port clearance and cargo turnaround times by up to 70%

Management says the facility supports multi-sector supply chains across FMCG, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and more

TY Logistics Park FZE has officially launched what it describes as West Africa’s first Grade-A Free Zone contract logistics hub, a development expected to boost Nigeria’s supply chain efficiency and also redefine regional commerce.

The new 29,000 square metre park is strategically located within Alaro City and adjacent to the Lekki Deep Sea Port.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony on Monday, December 8, Chairman Theo Danjuma Jr. said the project was born from a decision made three years ago to invest in a world-class logistics infrastructure capable of transforming how goods move across the sub-region.

Danjuma said:

“This facility is a purpose-built platform that solves long-standing supply chain inefficiencies and positions Nigeria as a competitive hub for regional trade.

“Our digital ecosystem integrates global-standard systems, Free Zone operations, and fully digitised workflows to give clients speed, accuracy and full visibility across their supply chain.”

He noted that TY Logistics Park FZE will serve medium and large businesses in sectors including FMCG, pharmaceuticals, electronics, automotive parts, fashion, agriculture and more, offering services from contract warehousing to import/export processing and route-to-market distribution.

Under its wider group capabilities, the company will also provide clearing and forwarding services, compliance management, inventory optimisation, and value-added processing.

"TY Logistics Park is equipped with more than 45,000 pallet positions, advanced storage systems, and a fully automated Warehouse Management System (WMS) designed to deliver real-time inventory visibility, error-free order processing, and seamless distribution across Nigeria and the wider West African region."

Lagos governor excited

In his goodwill message, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu praised the launch as a major step toward strengthening private-sector-led industrial growth in the state, noting that the Lekki industrial corridor is rapidly evolving into Africa’s logistics and manufacturing hub.

He said:

TY Logistics Park FZE in Alaro City is a project that will shape the future of logistics in Lagos and strengthen our position as Nigeria’s leading industrial hub.

"This project aligns with our THEMES+ agenda to build modern infrastructure, improve mobility, and make Lagos an easier place to invest and operate."

Founder and Group CEO of Rendeavour, Stephen Jennings, described the launch as “a milestone for Nigeria, Africa and the future of international trade,” adding that public-private partnerships continue to drive transformative developments across the continent.

"Today is a milestone not only for the promoters of this development, but for Nigeria, for Africa, and for the future of international trade and modern logistics on this continent. It is a moment that highlights what becomes possible when visionary leadership, strong partnerships, and deep commitment to national progress converge."

Managing Director Arno van der Merwe said the hub will drastically reduce operational bottlenecks faced by businesses.

He said:

“Every hour lost to poor logistics is a cost. This facility eliminates inefficiencies through a reliable, centralised, systems-driven logistics engine for Nigeria and West Africa."

Visitors at the event, including traditional rulers, business leaders, and investors, toured the facility and witnessed demonstrations of its digital operations suite.

Key features of the TY Logistics Park

International-standard Grade-A warehouse infrastructure

Advanced WMS with 99.99% stock accuracy assurance

pick-and-pack and regional distribution services

Free Zone import/export support and duty optimisation

Solar-ready, EDGE-certified design with electric material handling equipment

SOP-built solutions for FMCG, pharma, electronics, retail, agriculture and fast-moving industries

