The Lekki Deep seaport is about to undergo the maintenance dredging of the channel from 16.5 metres to 17 metres

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Abubakar Dantsoho, disclosed this during his maiden visit to the seaport in Lagos state

Dantsoho announced the approval of the dredging of Lekki seaport, stating that the discussion has been on for almost two or three years

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Lekki, Lagos state - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has given the go-ahead for the maintenance dredging of the $1.5bn Lekki Deep seaport channel.

The Lagos-based sea port will be dredged from its present 16.5 metres to 17 metres in the first instance, as the federal government targets a depth of 19 metres.

NPA announces plans to deepen Lekki Seaport channel in Lagos state. Photo credit: Clement Nwabuko

Source: UGC

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Abubakar Dantsoho, urged Lekki Port to consolidate transshipment volumes to landlocked neighboring countries.

Dantsoho made this known over the weekend during his maiden visit to Lekki port in Lagos state.

He was accompanied to the Lekki seaport by senior management staff of the Authority.

This was contained in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Sunday, May 25, 2025.

The NPA boss said the rise in throughput volume at Lekki Port is exciting to the authority.

"Lekki’s capacity to berth super post-panamax vessels and deliver rapid cargo and vessel turnaround positions is a game-changer for Nigeria’s export competitiveness, particularly for agro-allied products, as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) gains traction.”

Federal govt approves moves to deepen Lekki Seaport channel

He added:

"So what are we doing to ensure that this trend continues? We are doing about five things. Now, number one, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, with the recommendation of the Nigerian Port Authority has gotten the approval for the dredging of the channel at Lekki Port.

"This is something that we have been working towards, something that we've been discussing for almost two or three years. And finally, we give God the glory that it has happened.

"We have also syndicated a strategic partnership agreement with China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) to undertake the dredging in the overriding interest of trade facilitation". But because we wanted to also enhance the relationship and make the partnership stronger in a concerted bid to grow Nigeria's trade volumes".

"So I think that's a clear indication of how serious and how supportive we can get when it comes to issues of Lekki Port."

He also disclosed that the NPA has awarded the contract for the survey of the channel, which is also a major requirement of the international port and harbour and navigation systems.

Lekki Deep Seaport Receives largest container vessel

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Lekki Port, Nigeria's most modern and deepest seaport, successfully accommodated the largest container vessel.

The vessel, Maersk Edirne, has an overall length (LOA) of 366 meters and a width of 48 meters.

Lekki Port is the only port in Nigeria included in the impressive port rotation, making it the biggest deep seaport in West Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng