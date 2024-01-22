Lekki Port, Nigeria's most modern and deepest seaport, has successfully accommodated the largest container vessels

The vessel, Maersk Edirne, has an overall length (LOA) of 366 meters and a width of 48 meters.

Lekki Port is the only port in Nigeria included in this impressive port rotation, making it the biggest deep seaport in West Africa

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience covering business and the economy.

Lekki Port has set a new record by successfully berthing the Maersk Edirne, the largest container ship to ever dock in Nigeria.

Lekki Deep Seaport is up and running Photo credit: @nigerianports

Source: Facebook

The vessel, boasting a capacity of 13,092 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), made its historic entry at Lekki Port on Sunday, January 21, 2024, at 2:42 p.m.

The Maersk Edirne is now one of the 13 large vessels in the newly established CMA CGM WAX service.

The CMA CGM WAX service is designed to operate in key locations, including Xiamen, Qingdao, Shanghai, Singapore, Lekki Port, and Abidjan.

The next large container vessel scheduled to arrive in Lekki Port is the CMA CGM Scandola, an LNG-powered vessel with a carrying capacity of 14,000 TEUs.

Lekki Port management speaks

Speaking on the development, the Chairman of Lekki Port, Biodun Dabiri, congratulated the management team on this feat

He said the port can berth such large vessels with its modern facilities and world-class equipment.

Dabiri added that the Lekki Port has put Lagos State and Nigeria on the global maritime map as this is the beginning of the actualisation of the marine hub status for Nigeria in the sub-Saharan African region.

Also, speaking on Sunday, Bello Koko, the Managing Director/CEO of the Nigerian Ports Authority, promised to provide the leadership and technical guidance required to maximize the potentials inherent in our marine and blue economy.

His words:

"Before this time, the largest commercial vessels to sail on Nigerian waters were "MV Stadelhorn" and "MSC Maureen" at Onne Port and TinCan Island Port Complexes respectively.

Thus the berthing of a ship of measuring 367 meters at Lekki Deep Seaport represents a quantum leap forward.

The Lekki Deep Seaport has by this feat in addition to its pioneering of full automation and facilitation of transhippment proven its readiness to exceed stakeholders' expectations."

Nigeria Customs sets new exchange rate to clear imported goods

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the NCS adjusted the foreign exchange rate for clearing imported goods at Nigerian ports.

The new rates were intended to reflect the depreciation of the Naira against the dollar across the foreign exchange markets.

With the new rate, the cost of imported goods will increase nationwide.

Source: Legit.ng