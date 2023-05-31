The Nigerian government has honored the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Bello Koko

Koko bagged the award in recognition of his achievement at the NPA since assumption of office

The Nigerian government instituted the award to honor exceptional performers

The Federal Government has conferred the Managing Director / CEO Nigerian Ports Authority, Mohammed Bello Koko, with the National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) Award in recognition of his repositioning of the NPA for improved trade facilitation, revenue generation, and unprecedented remittances to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF).

It would be recalled that an evaluation of the reforms initiated by the Mohammed Bello Koko- led management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) undertaken by the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) had classified the NPA as a level 5 “Platinum Level” Organisation.

NPA MD/CEO, Bello Koko Bags

Source: UGC

NPA boss recognised for his exceptional performance

According to reports, BPSR Self-Assessment Tool (SAT) deployed in the NPA for the independent assessment, validated assessment, and in-depth analysis of processes and practices of the agency returned the verdict of “exceptional performance with a performance level of 91.25 percent.”

The Federal Government of Nigeria instituted the National Productivity Order of Merit Award to recognize and honor productive persons and organizations in Nigeria in the year of the award for achievements made in the preceding years.

The center was established to improve the quantity and quality of goods and services available for consumption in Nigeria to increase wealth.

With this conferment, Bello Koko joins the list of exceptional public administrators and captains of the industry driving excellence and pushing the limits to advance the frontiers of national productivity, which are being singled out for recognition and celebration by the Federal Government.

