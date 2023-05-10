The Management of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) has said the Tin Can Island Port in Lagos received the first-ever largest container vessel

The Port Manager Tin Can Island Port Complex hailed the move as a milestone for the Lagos-based Port

The Assistant Harbour Master TinCan Captain Simpa Habib stated that the MSC Maureen was the largest carrier to call at the Lagos Pilotage district

The Nigerian Ports Authority recorded another milestone with the berthing on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at the TinCan Island Port Complex of the largest-ever container vessel to call at the Lagos Pilotage District.

The Vessel MSc Maureen had a Length Overall (LOA) of 300M and a breadth of 40m carrying a Gross Tonnage of 75,590 and a Dead weight of 85,810Tonnes, berthed at the Port, leading to the record-breaking feat, according to the Nigerian Tribune

Management of Tin Can Island Port in Lagos receiving the container vessel' Credit: NPA

Source: Getty Images

Speaking at the Quay Side where he received the Vessel, the Port Manager TinCan Island Port Complex, Jibril Buba, noted that this development is a testament to the readiness to receive vessels despite the pressing need for rehabilitation which the Management of the Authority is working on under the guidance of the Federal Ministry of Transportation.

Port management hail move as historic

Explaining further the Assistant Harbour Master TinCan Captain Simpa Habib clarified that the distinguishing historic feature of MSC Maureen was the fact that it is the largest ever commercial carrier to call at the Lagos Pilotage district, noting that the EGINA that preceded it was a Floating Production and Storage unit for Oil and Gas operations.

Recall that the Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority, Mohammed Bello Koko, had stated that the Authority was at the final stages of securing approvals for the reconstruction of TinCan and rehabilitation of infrastructure across all Port locations in readiness for increased port competitiveness as the Management team puts modalities in place to position Nigerian Ports to service the cargo needs of landlocked neighbouring countries through trans-shipment.

Source: Legit.ng