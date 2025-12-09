The Federal Government has a new programme and plans to equip 1.3 million Nigerian youths with practical, industry-relevant skills

The Federal government has launched a nationwide Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme aimed at equipping 1.3 million youths with practical, industry-relevant skills.

The programme, operating through 1,600 accredited training centres, will seek to address the country’s persistent skills gap and strengthen the workforce under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

From classroom to career: TVET initiative equips Nigerians with industry-ready skills. Photo: Presidency

Source: Getty Images

Programme overview

Tunji Alausa, Minister of Education explained that the TVET initiative has already attracted more than 1.3 million applications nationwide.

He added that training is actively taking place across accredited centres, providing young Nigerians with skills in key sectors such as manufacturing, construction, energy, automotive services, agriculture, technology, and the digital economy.

MSME reports that the programme will improve effectiveness and reach.

The ministry has partnered with major industrial and manufacturing companies, including Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing, Dangote Cement, Julius Berger, MTN, Airtel, Oando, and TotalEnergies

These partners offer training facilities, share technical expertise, help align curricula, and provide industrial attachments and hands-on learning opportunities.

Alausa noted that these collaborations are crucial for developing a highly skilled, globally competitive workforce that can drive Nigeria’s industrialisation agenda.

He said:

"The programme aims to close Nigeria’s skills gap, empower youth for self-reliance, create a pipeline of skilled workers for industries, and promote national development through vocational excellence."

Financial support for trainees

The initiative includes financial support for participants. The first tranche of payments has been released, providing monthly stipends of N22,500 to over 42,000 youths.

The funds cover upkeep, transport, training centre fees, and startup packs for graduates.

TVET offers monthly stipends and startup packs to trainees. Photo: Thomas Imo

Source: Getty Images

Skills and opportunities

The programme is designed to train 1 million Nigerians in practical skills, including auto mechanics, welding, and other technical trades, preparing participants to support Nigeria’s economic growth and industrialisation.

How to apply

The TVET Initiative provides two flexible training options to suit participants’ backgrounds and goals.

the Short-Term Certificate (STC) Programme for beginners and school leavers, and the Vocational Education & Innovation (VEI) Programme for those with some prior education or informal training experience.

Application steps

Create an account on the portal.

Choose your preferred programme (STC or VEI).

Fill in your details and upload supporting documents.

Select your preferred training centre and trade.

Submit your application and wait for confirmation.

Full details can be found here.

