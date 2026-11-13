CAC and SMEDAN offer eligible Nigerian small businesses free business name registration through active government-backed programmes

Applicants need a valid NIN, proposed business names, business details, addresses, a passport photo, signature and contact information

Apply through the official SMEDAN portal, check eligibility and programme availability, and avoid unofficial fees or guaranteed-approval promises

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerians hoping to formalise their small businesses without paying registration fees can take advantage of government-backed initiatives offering free business name registration through the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

One such initiative is the partnership between the CAC and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), designed to help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) enter the formal economy.

FG reveals 7 documents required for free CAC registration for 250,000 businesses. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The initiative provides eligible entrepreneurs with an opportunity to register their businesses without bearing the usual CAC registration costs.

However, applicants must meet specific requirements, provide accurate personal information and submit the necessary documents before their applications can be processed.

Who qualifies for free CAC registration?

The free registration opportunity primarily targets Nigerians operating unregistered small businesses, including sole proprietorships and partnerships.

Eligible applicants include traders, artisans, service providers and other small business owners seeking to formalise their operations.

However, the programme does not generally cover limited liability companies, incorporated trustees, non-governmental organisations or businesses already registered with the CAC.

Applicants must also apply within an active government-backed registration window, as free registration is not available indefinitely.

Seven requirements for CAC registration

Business owners preparing to apply should have the following information and documents ready:

1. National Identification Number (NIN): Applicants need a valid NIN for identity verification. Personal information should be accurate and consistent across official records.

2. Proposed business names: Applicants should prepare two or three preferred business names in case their first choice is unavailable or rejected.

3. Nature of business: A clear description of the products or services the proposed business will offer.

4. Business and residential addresses: Applicants must provide accurate physical addresses, including relevant street and local government details.

5. Passport photograph: A clear, recent digital passport photograph may be requested during registration.

6. Digital signature: Applicants may need a scanned or photographed signature for the registration documents.

7. Contact information: A functional email address and telephone number are necessary for communication and application updates.

The exact documentation requirements may vary depending on the registration channel and current programme guidelines.

How to apply for free CAC registration

Interested business owners can begin by visiting the official SMEDAN registration portal to check the availability of the free registration programme.

Applicants should create an account or sign in, provide their personal and business information, and follow the instructions displayed.

Where required, they must complete identity verification, submit their proposed business names and upload supporting documents.

Applications will undergo the necessary checks before approval.

Successful applicants can obtain their electronic registration documents through the designated official channel.

See the list of required documents as FG begins free registration for 250,000 businesses. Credit: Novatis

Source: Twitter

Important things applicants should know

Business owners should understand that free CAC registration is subject to programme availability, eligibility checks and any applicable registration limits.

They should also avoid individuals demanding unofficial processing fees or promising guaranteed approval.

Applicants can consult the CAC official website for registration guidelines and updates.

Formal registration can help entrepreneurs establish their business identity, access financial services and pursue opportunities requiring recognised business documentation.

CAC offers free registration for 3,500 SMEs

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has announced a fresh initiative aimed at easing the burden on small business owners across Nigeria.

Under the new programme, 3,500 small enterprises will enjoy free business name registration, covering all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Source: Legit.ng