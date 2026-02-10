FAAN reduced its proposed cargo port charge increase from N20 to N15 per kilogram at MMIA

Oluwatobi Odeyinka

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has reduced its proposed increase in cargo port charges at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, from N20 per kilogram to N15 per kilogram.

The adjustment followed consultations between FAAN and customs-licensed cargo agents operating at the airport, the authority said in a statement released on Tuesday.

Cargo agents opposed the initial tariff hike, warning of negative effects on business and trade.

FAAN had earlier announced plans to raise its cargo-related tariffs from February 2, 2026, citing improvements in operational stability and the closure of major revenue leakages within the agency.

The proposed tariff review covered port charges, air cargo fees for imports and exports, trans-shipment services, courier and perishable goods, as well as cargo vehicle surcharges.

Under the initial proposal, the port charge was expected to rise from N7 to N20 per kilogram, while air cargo fees were to increase from N5 to N15 per kilogram. Charges for trans-shipment, courier and perishable goods were also slated to double from N20 to N40.

However, the planned increases faced resistance from cargo agents, who warned that higher charges could hurt the cargo business and have wider implications for trade and related sectors across the country.

FAAN meets stakeholders

Providing an update after a stakeholders’ meeting held on February 9 at the MMIA Terminal 2 conference room, FAAN’s director of public affairs and consumer protection, Henry Agbebire, said both sides agreed on a revised port charge of N15 per kilogram.

According to Agbebire, the decision represents a compromise between FAAN’s original proposal and the existing N7 per kilogram charge.

He said the outcome of the meeting reflected dialogue and shared responsibility, adding that the agreement would help improve the ease of doing business at the airport while supporting the development of cargo infrastructure.

FAAN pledges adherence to safety, innovation

FAAN also reaffirmed its commitment to continuous engagement with stakeholders, adherence to its SEDI principles (safety, efficiency, development and innovation), and the ongoing modernisation of cargo terminal facilities.

The authority thanked the customs-licensed cargo agents for their cooperation and expressed optimism about sustained collaboration to grow Nigeria’s air cargo sector.

FAAN had earlier announced a general tariff review on June 23, 2025, citing financial losses caused by outdated charges.

FAAN says the revised charge balances infrastructure development with ease of doing business.

Cargo agents plan protest over proposed charges

Legit.ng earlier reported that cargo agents threatened protests over the planned increase of charges from N7 to N25 per kilogram, as FAAN had vowed to commence implementation from February 2026.

FAAN argued that the hike follows internal reforms and improved revenue systems, and all plans had been made to commence full implementation

Cargo agents expressed concern that the new tariff could worsen the decline in cargo traffic, noting that Nigeria has already recorded a drop in air cargo volumes in recent times.

