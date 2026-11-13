Ireland's immigration authority published updated financial thresholds for 2026, setting out how much residents must earn to bring dependent parents into the country

The minimum gross annual salary required depends on how many adult relatives a sponsor wishes to bring, with the figures based on official CSO earnings data

Three categories of eligible sponsors exist under Irish immigration rules, each covering a different group of residents and permit holders

Ireland has published updated earnings requirements for residents who wish to sponsor dependent adult relatives, including parents, under its family reunification rules.

The figures, listed on the Irish Immigration website under the financial thresholds for 2026, set out exactly how much a sponsor must earn annually before an application can be considered.

Ireland sets minimum amount residents must earn to sponsor foreign parents. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The amounts are drawn from Central Statistics Office data on unadjusted average earnings for the second quarter of 2025.

Financial requirements for parent sponsorship to Ireland

A resident sponsoring one dependent adult relative must earn at least €96,929 gross per year. That figure rises to €130,985 for two adult relatives, and to €165,042 for three. These thresholds apply to sponsors across all eligible categories.

Irish immigration authorities have also made clear that meeting the salary requirement alone is not sufficient.

Applicants for this type of family reunification must satisfy a higher level of dependency than what applies in other reunification cases. Sponsors are advised to review the relevant sections of the Non-EEA Family Reunification Policy Document before submitting any application.

Ireland dependents: Who qualifies as a sponsor?

The rules recognise three broad categories of eligible sponsors. Category A covers Irish nationals. Category B includes holders of Critical Skills Employment Permits, intra-company transferees, full-time non-locum doctors in employment, researchers on Hosting Agreements, investors under the Immigrant Investor Programme, entrepreneurs on the Start-up Entrepreneur Programme, students on ISD-approved scholarship programmes such as KASP, PhD student permission holders subject to additional conditions, and Ministers of Religion under the relevant scheme.

Category C applies to General Employment Permit holders, Reactivation Employment Permit holders, and independent Stamp 4 holders not already covered under Categories A or B who are otherwise eligible to sponsor a family reunification application.

The specific financial thresholds that apply to any given sponsor will depend on which category they fall into and which family members they intend to bring to Ireland.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng