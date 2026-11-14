Nigeria will host over 450 young entrepreneurs and business practitioners at the 2027 Africa Business Bloc Summit

The summit aims to promote intra-African trade, attract investments and create over 100 Pan-African companies through business partnerships

Organisers are seeking support from African governments, investors and business institutions to make the initiative a success

Nigeria is set to host more than 450 young entrepreneurs and business practitioners from over 45 African countries at the 2027 Africa Business Bloc Summit (ABBS), an initiative targeting the creation of more than 100 Pan-African companies.

The summit, organised by Macruise Limited in partnership with E5 Energy Services Limited, is scheduled to take place in the second quarter of 2027.

Nigeria to Host 450 Entrepreneurs from 45 African Countries for Major Business Summit

Source: UGC

The initiative aims to promote intra-African trade, attract investments, strengthen economic cooperation and create employment opportunities by encouraging businesses across the continent to collaborate and expand beyond their domestic markets.

Speaking at a press conference, the Convener of the Summit and Chief Executive Officer of Macruise Limited, Macdonald Peter-Anyangbe, said the event was designed to address the challenges preventing African businesses from exploring opportunities in other countries.

He noted that although Africa has abundant human and natural resources, limited collaboration among local businesses has hindered the continent's ability to build competitive companies.

"One of Africa's greatest opportunities is the ability of Africans to do business with one another. We cannot continue to depend heavily on businesses from outside the continent when we have the human and natural resources to build strong African companies," he said.

Peter-Anyangbe added that the summit would encourage young African entrepreneurs to combine resources, expertise and ideas to establish businesses capable of competing globally.

Summit targets 100 new African companies

Unlike conventional business conferences that focus largely on speeches and networking, the organisers said ABBS would prioritise practical business partnerships and investment opportunities.

Participants are expected to explore business ideas and establish partnerships involving entrepreneurs from different African countries.

According to the organisers, the summit is targeting the signing of memoranda of understanding (MoUs) that could facilitate the creation of more than 100 Pan-African companies.

The proposed businesses are expected to attract investments, generate employment, encourage cross-border trade in goods and services, and provide access to new markets.

Successful African entrepreneurs and established business leaders will also participate in the event to provide mentorship, business guidance, connections and support to emerging business owners.

Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer of E5 Energy Services Limited, the summit's strategic partner, David Ashaolu, said African entrepreneurs needed more than inspiration to grow their businesses.

He stressed the importance of connecting emerging business owners with experienced investors and industry leaders who could help them build sustainable businesses and expand their operations.

Organisers seek government, AfCFTA partnerships

The organisers disclosed that they had commenced engagements with African governments, diplomatic missions, embassies, chambers of commerce, investors and business associations to secure support and encourage participation.

They also revealed that discussions were ongoing with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) team and Nigeria's Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment to explore institutional partnerships.

The organisers believe the summit could help translate the opportunities created by AfCFTA into practical business ventures, investments and jobs across the continent.

They further announced plans to make ABBS an annual continental business platform, with future editions hosted by different African countries to encourage broader participation and strengthen cross-border business relationships.

The 2027 edition will be held under the theme, "Synergy Spectrum: Pioneering Collaborative Investments for a Flourishing Continent."

Macruise Limited and E5 Energy Services Limited have called on African governments, investors, business leaders, companies, chambers of commerce and development institutions to support the initiative.

Interested organisations and individuals can contact the organisers through relations@africabuinessbloc.com.

Source: Legit.ng