Femi Adebayo has announced exciting freebies ahead of the opening of his Euphoria360 Cinemas in Lagos

The Nollywood actor and filmmaker also shared details of an exclusive opportunity for early visitors

In this article, Legit.ng explains how to get free movie tickets, complimentary refreshments, and an invitation to the Jagun Jagun 2 premiere

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Femi Adebayo is offering free movie screenings, complimentary popcorn and drinks, and exclusive premiere invitations as Euphoria360 Cinemas opens to the public.

Here’s how to take advantage of the offers.

How to enjoy free movie screenings and other perks at Femi Adebayo’s new cinema in Ikeja, Lagos. Photo: femiadebayosalami/euphoria360cinemas

Source: Instagram

Step 1: Know the date, time, and location

Euphoria360 Cinemas will officially open on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at 6 p.m.

The venue is 360 Cinemas, No. 2 Adewunmi Close, off Admiralty Way, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.

Step 2: Be among the first 15 people for a premiere invitation

The first 15 people to arrive will receive exclusive invitations to the premiere of Femi Adebayo’s film, Jagun Jagun 2, scheduled for December 2, 2026.

If you want to secure an invitation, plan to arrive well before the opening time.

Step 3: Get free movie screenings, popcorn, and drinks

The opening celebration also comes with free movie screenings, complimentary popcorn, and drinks for other early attendees.

So, even if you miss out on the 15 premiere invitations, you can still enjoy the free movie experience.

Arrive early to improve your chances of getting these offers.

Step 4: Enjoy the experience with Femi Adebayo and other actors

Guests will also get to share the opening celebration with Femi Adebayo and actors Bimbo Ademoye and Timinini, who are expected to be part of the experience.

Do you need to register?

According to Femi Adebayo's announcement, no advance registration is required.

Simply turn up at the cinema's stated address on Saturday, November 7, by 6 p.m. Since the offers are intended for early arrivals, getting there ahead of time is advisable.

Euphoria360 Cinemas is part of the Euphoria 360 Hub, a multi-purpose creative facility in Oregun featuring production studios, post-production facilities, and a film academy.

If you want free movie tickets, refreshments, or an invitation to the Jagun Jagun 2 premiere, make plans to attend the opening and arrive early.

How to get exclusive offers and enjoy free movie experiences at Femi Adebayo’s new Lagos cinema. Photo: euphoria360cinemas

Source: Instagram

Euphoria 360 Hub: Femi Adebayo reacts to ₦40bn valuation claim

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Femi Adebayo expressed surprise after social media users valued his newly launched Euphoria 360 Hub at ₦40 billion.

The actor and filmmaker reacted on X on October 7, 2026, questioning how the figure was calculated after a user described the Lagos studio as a ₦40 billion investment.

When another user estimated the facility could cost ₦1 billion or ₦2 billion, Femi avoided giving a specific amount, saying, “Grace of God is sufficient for me.”

Source: Legit.ng