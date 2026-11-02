President Bola Tinubu offered prayers for Nigeria's peace and prosperity while hosting his delegation for dinner in Makkah, Saudi Arabia

Tinubu called on Nigerians of all faiths and backgrounds to work together, saying the country's diversity should be a source of strength

BUA chairman Abdulsamad Rabiu and Kwara Governor Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq were among prominent figures who spoke at the dinner

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Makkah, Saudi Arabia - President Bola Tinubu has prayed for Nigeria's peace, unity and prosperity during a dinner he hosted for members of his delegation in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, November 1, 2026.

Legit.ng reports that President Tinubu travelled to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, a voluntary Islamic pilgrimage to the Holy City of Makkah.

Tinubu urges Nigerians to see the country’s ethnic, religious and cultural diversity as a source of strength. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

The President, who was in the holy city for a religious visit, used the occasion to call on Nigerians to view the country's ethnic, religious and cultural mix as a strength rather than a fault line.

Tinubu stressed the importance of mutual understanding and a shared commitment to national progress.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, made this known in a statement issued via X handle @aonanuga1956 on Sunday, November 1, 2026.

"May Almighty Allah bless Nigeria, convert our diversity into prosperity as a country," Tinubu said at the dinner.

He also prayed for divine guidance and protection for Nigerians both at home and abroad, asking Allah to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood among citizens and inspire renewed patriotism and service to the nation.

Tinubu on Nigeria's potential

Tinubu pointed to Nigeria's human and natural resources, as well as the talents and enterprise of its people, as a strong foundation for building an inclusive and prosperous nation.

He expressed confidence that, with unity of purpose and collective determination, Nigeria could overcome its current challenges and reach its full potential.

The Kwara State Governor and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors' Forum, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, spoke warmly of the President's commitment to the country.

"Only Allah can reward you; we will continue to pray for you daily and pray for Nigeria that you lead. May Allah continue to strengthen you in making the right decisions, strengthen your wisdom, your boldness, your audacity, your courage. May Allah lead you to the right path," he said.

BUA Group chairman Alhaji Abdulsamad Isiaka Rabiu noted that Sunday's dinner was the third the group had held with the President since his arrival in Makkah.

"We discussed, and the discussion was, you know, to always continue to pray for Nigeria, for peace, for unity and for Nigeria's prosperity," Rabiu said.

He added that the delegation would continue to support Tinubu in whatever way possible.

Attorney-General of the Federation Lateef Fagbemi SAN also offered prayers for the President, asking Allah to strengthen Tinubu's resolve to deliver governance and justice to all Nigerians regardless of religion or ethnicity.

Who attended the dinner

The gathering brought together several governors and senior officials, including Yobe Governor Mai Mala Buni, Kaduna Governor Uba Sani, Jigawa Governor Mohammed Namadi, Sokoto Governor Ahmed Aliyu and Borno Governor Babagana Umara Zulum.

Also present were the Coordinating Minister of Health Professor Mohammed Ali Pate, National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, Oando Plc CEO Wale Tinubu, Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila and Special Adviser on Political Matters Ibrahim Kabiru Masari, among others.

Moment Tinubu prayed for Nigeria in Saudi Arabia trends

Meawhilw, Legit.ng also reported that Tinubu travelled to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, the Islamic lesser pilgrimage.

Tinubu used the occasion to offer prayers for Nigeria, asking Allah for lasting peace and national unity.

The president also prayed for wisdom and strength in his continued service to the country.

Source: Legit.ng