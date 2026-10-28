Yusuf Abdulwariz, who struggled through secondary school and was nearly removed from science class, went on to study Zoology at the University of Ilorin

He scored zero in his first Physics test at Kwara State Polytechnic and failed Mathematics in his Junior WAEC before turning his academic performance around

Abdulwariz went on to become the only First-Class graduate in his department and the best graduating student in Zoology

Yusuf Abdulwariz, a Zoology graduate from the University of Ilorin, has shared the remarkable story of how he went from failing core subjects in secondary school to graduating as the best student in his department in October 2026.

Writing on LinkedIn, Abdulwariz recalled a secondary school career defined by low grades and self-doubt. He finished 19th in his class twice during JSS2, failed Mathematics in his Junior WAEC, and received a P grade in both Basic Science and Basic Technology.

UNILORIN graduate who wanted medicine emerges best in another department. Photo: Yusuf Abdulwariz

Source: UGC

Teachers told him he did not belong in the science class and advised him to switch to commercial or arts instead.

UNILORIN first-class graduate experienced academic struggles

He refused to give up. After pleading with his school to keep him in the science stream, he was given a strict condition: source textbooks for five subjects within 24 hours and earn credits in six core subjects by the end of his first term. His results that term included an F in English, an E in Mathematics, and a D in Physics, though he managed credits in Biology, Chemistry, and English. When the school read out names of students to be dropped from the science class, his was not among them.

That experience shaped a personal promise he carried for years: that he may not be the best today, but he would keep working to become better.

The journey continued at Kwara State Polytechnic, where he studied Science Laboratory Technology. In one of his earliest Physics tests, he scored zero out of 15. He did not stop there. He later scored 85 out of 100 in the same subject and 98 in another Physics examination, completing his National Diploma with an Upper Credit, finishing just 0.09 short of a distinction.

UNILORIN student emerges department's only first-class graduate

His dream had always been Medicine, but JAMB led him to Zoology at the University of Ilorin instead. Drawing on the same mindset that pulled him through secondary school and polytechnic, he committed fully to the course. Four years later, he graduated as the department's only First-Class Honours graduate and its best graduating student.

His achievements extended beyond his grade point average. He was awarded a departmental scholarship three times, named Scholar of the Year on two occasions, and represented the University of Ilorin as the winner of the 2026 All-Nigeria University Quiz Competition. Outside the classroom, he founded Renaissance Man's Academy and built a YouTube channel focused on mentoring students.

Reflecting on the journey, Abdulwariz wrote that one result does not define a person's potential and that an unexpected path can still lead somewhere extraordinary.

Maryam Atoyebi said:

"Congratulations Scholar Abdulwariz."

Olaniyan Aaron said:

"Congratulations Scholar."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng