Mirsatori and iWorld have warned Nigerians against fraudulent schemes claiming to offer European Union citizenship for money

Mirsatori said eligible applicants could obtain residency through startup programmes and may later qualify for citizenship through naturalisation

iWorld identified France and Spain as practical options for Nigerians seeking long-term European residency through entrepreneurship and business opportunities

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Nigerians seeking to relocate to Europe have been warned against fraudulent schemes promising European Union (EU) citizenship in exchange for money, as immigration experts advise prospective migrants to explore legitimate residency programmes.

Representatives of Mirsatori and iWorld, two firms operating in the immigration and business relocation sector, urged Nigerians to pursue legal routes through approved startup programmes, entrepreneurship and business expansion opportunities.

Nigerians Warned Against Fake EU Citizenship Offers as Experts Highlight Legal Routes to Europe

Source: UGC

They gave the advice at the Beyond Borders 2026 summit, themed “Beyond Borders 2026”, where they discussed opportunities for Nigerians seeking to establish businesses and secure long-term residency in Europe, Daily Trust reported.

EU citizenship cannot be bought, expert warns

Maksin Mayer Nikitin, Head of Migration Department at Mirsatori, cautioned Nigerians against advertisements claiming that European citizenship could be purchased directly.

He explained that the firm's services focus on helping eligible applicants obtain residency through established immigration programmes rather than offering citizenship for sale.

“It is impossible to buy citizenship in the European Union. The way that we are offering is a route to citizenship. It is not citizenship itself,” Nikitin said.

He noted that prospective migrants must satisfy the requirements of the relevant authorities before they can qualify for residency.

According to him, Mirsatori assists clients seeking to establish businesses through startup programmes in countries such as France and Spain.

He added that applicants who meet the necessary conditions could eventually become eligible to apply for citizenship through naturalisation, depending on the laws of their destination country.

France offers a potential route to citizenship

Nikitin said eligible applicants could pursue French citizenship after five years of residence, subject to applicable legal requirements and other conditions.

He explained that startup-based residency programmes could provide opportunities for entrepreneurs seeking to access European markets while establishing businesses abroad.

The programmes could also appeal to families interested in accessing educational opportunities, healthcare services and improved living conditions in Europe.

Nikitin disclosed that Mirsatori had worked with more than 100 Nigerian clients who had recorded positive outcomes, while approximately another 100 applications were being processed.

However, prospective applicants must understand that obtaining residency does not automatically guarantee citizenship, as naturalisation remains subject to the relevant country's immigration laws.

iWorld identifies France and Spain as options

Arturs Plepis, General Manager of iWorld, said the company had operated in the European migration market for 15 years.

He identified France and Spain as practical options for Nigerians exploring residency through startup creation and business-related immigration programmes.

Plepis added that the company could explore individual migration options for clients interested in relocating to other European countries, depending on their circumstances and objectives.

Nigerians Warned Against Fake EU Citizenship Offers as Experts Highlight Legal Routes to Europe

Source: Getty Images

He described startup-based residency as a potential long-term entry route for people seeking to establish themselves in the European Union.

“If we talk about migration to the European Union, I would say that the way we are promoting here, getting a residency through the startup creation is a perfect entry ticket to the European Union because it’s a long-term solution,” he said.

The experts' advice highlights the need for Nigerians to verify immigration offers carefully, understand the distinction between residency and citizenship, and ensure that any programme they pursue complies with the laws of their intended destination.

17 countries offering visa on arrival to Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported on 17 destinations where Nigerian passport holders can obtain visas on arrival, including the permitted stay in several countries.

Some destinations may require online registration or prior authorisation, so travellers should check the latest entry rules before departure.

Source: Legit.ng