Rice prices fell across all major categories between August and September 2026

Imported long-grain rice recorded the steepest drop among varieties tracked, with its 25kg price falling by 6% in one month

Smaller retail measures, including the 4.15kg paint size and 0.75kg derica, also became cheaper across all three rice types

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Rice prices in Nigeria dropped across all major categories in September 2026, with data showing month-on-month declines for Nigerian manufactured, imported long-grain and imported short-grain rice across multiple bag sizes and retail measures.

Imported long-grain rice recorded the sharpest fall. Its 50kg average price dropped from N56,093.75 in August to N54,328.13 in September, a reduction of N1,765.62 or 3.1%.

The average price of 25kg imported long-grain rice fell by N1,703.13 in September. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian manufactured rice in the same size fell from N52,250 to N51,571.43, while imported short-grain rice declined from N52,300 to N50,950.

Rice prices declined across 25kg bags

The 25kg segment followed the same direction.

Imported long-grain rice posted the biggest percentage fall in this category, dropping from N28,203.13 in August to N26,500 in September, a decline of N1,703.13 or 6%.

Nigerian manufactured rice fell from N26,375 to N25,803.57, a drop of about 2.2%, while imported short-grain rice declined from N26,237.50 to N25,500, a fall of roughly 2.8%.

The downward movement extended to smaller retail measures.

For the 4.15kg paint measure, Nigerian-manufactured rice fell from N4,445.83 in August to N4,356.25 in September. Imported long-grain rice declined from N4,681.25 to N4,509.38, and imported short-grain rice dropped from N4,347.22 to N4,243.06.

For the 0.75kg derica measure, Nigerian-manufactured rice came down from N864.58 to N833.33.

Imported long-grain rice fell from N953.13 to N923.44, while imported short-grain rice declined from N840.28 to N826.39.

Nigerian manufactured rice also became cheaper Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Across the tracked varieties and sizes, imported long-grain rice recorded the largest percentage declines, while Nigerian manufactured rice posted smaller but consistent reductions. Imported short-grain rice fell by about 2.6% for the 50kg size.

The broad-based nature of the decline across varieties and retail sizes points to a general softening in rice prices during the period.

August and September rice prices

Food item Weight August (N) September (N) Nigerian manufactured rice 50kg 52,250.00 51,571.43 Imported rice (long grain) 50kg 56,093.75 54,328.13 Imported rice (short grain) 50kg 52,300.00 50,950.00 Eko rice 50kg 55,000.00 Nigerian manufactured rice 25kg 26,375.00 25,803.57 Imported rice (long grain) 25kg 28,203.13 26,500.00 Imported rice (short grain) 25kg 26,237.50 25,500.00 Eko rice 25kg 27,500.00 Nigerian manufactured rice 4.15kg (1 paint) 4,445.83 4,356.25 Imported rice (long grain) 4.15kg (1 paint) 4,681.25 4,509.38 Imported rice (short grain) 4.15kg (1 paint) 4,347.22 4,243.06 Nigerian manufactured rice 0.75kg (1 derica) 864.58 833.33 Imported rice (long grain) 0.75kg (1 derica) 953.13 923.44 Imported rice (short grain) 0.75kg (1 derica) 840.28 826.3

Cost of cooking jollof rice

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the cost of preparing a pot of jollof rice for a family of five has climbed to almost N30,000, highlighting the growing pressure of food inflation on Nigerian households.

According to the latest SBM Intelligence Jollof Index (Q2 2026), the national average cost of cooking the country's most popular meal rose from N25,798 in July 2025 to N29,578 in June 2026, representing a 14.6% increase within one year.

The report also revealed that over the past decade, the cost of making a pot of jollof rice has surged by 624%.

Source: Legit.ng