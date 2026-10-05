DStv and GOtv are set to introduce refreshed packages designed to give subscribers more choice, value and control

MultiChoice will also launch three refreshed M-Net Movies channels, alongside SuperSport Kick-Off and France 24

The new movie channels will offer more recent releases, fewer repeats and a wider selection of local and international films

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

DStv and GOtv subscribers in Nigeria are set to enjoy refreshed packages and new channels as MultiChoice moves to provide more choice and value to customers.

The company said the changes were designed around how customers watch television, the content they enjoy and how they want to manage their entertainment.

DStv and GOtv unveil new movie channels as MultiChoice promises subscribers more choice and value. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

The company described the changes as the next evolution of its entertainment offering, with new products and channels designed to provide a more customer-focused viewing experience.

Three new M-Net Movies channels

DStv and GOtv subscribers will now have access to three refreshed M-Net Movies channels: M-Net Movies+, M-Net Movies Stars and M-Net Movies Legends.

MultiChoice said the changes followed feedback from movie lovers who wanted fewer repeats, more fresh titles and a simpler viewing experience.

The company consolidated the previous four movie channels into three destinations with clearer programming and more differentiated content.

The refreshed channels will feature a mix of blockbuster films, timeless favourites and local and international productions across different genres.

M-Net Movies+

M-Net Movies+ will focus on the latest blockbuster releases and major studio movies. The channel will feature fresh releases across multiple genres, with fewer repeats and more new movies.

DStv Channel 105 Available on: DStv Premium

M-Net Movies Stars

M-Net Movies Stars will offer a mix of blockbuster hits and classic favourites across genres including action, comedy, romance, thrillers and family entertainment.

The channel will also feature major studio movies and independent film releases.

DStv Channel 107 and GOtv Channel 53 are available on: DStv Compact, Compact Plus and Premium, and GOtv Supa+

M-Net Movies Legends

M-Net Movies Legends will combine popular classics with newer movie releases.

MultiChoice said subscribers on lower DStv packages will be able to access movies up to six months earlier than before.

DStv Channel 108 and GOtv Channel 50 are available on: DStv Yanga, Confam, Compact, Compact Plus and Premium; GOtv Max, Supa and Supa+

DStv and GOtv subscribers get more viewing options as MultiChoice unveils refreshed packages and channels. Photo: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Two new channels added.

Beyond the movie channels, MultiChoice is also adding SuperSport Kick-Off and France 24 to the DStv line-up.

SuperSport Kick-Off will feature some of the biggest football matches, while France 24 will provide international news coverage, analysis and dedicated reporting on African affairs.

MultiChoice said the changes reflect its commitment to providing more choice, value and a simpler entertainment experience for customers across Africa.

MultiChoice keeps DStv subscription prices

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that MultiChoice would maintain its DStv subscription rates throughout 2026, instead of implementing another annual price increase.

The decision comes as the company seeks to strengthen its customer base and encourage more viewers to remain on the pay-TV platform amid rising competition.

MultiChoice is competing for viewers with international streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video, which have continued to expand their presence in the entertainment market.

Source: Legit.ng