DStv has launched Wethu+ on channel 163, replacing Mzansi Wethu and combining local entertainment, movies, family programmes and live football

Wethu+ will broadcast two live PSL matches every weekend, alongside popular local dramas, telenovelas, reality shows and educational programmes

The launch comes as DStv rolls out a major package overhaul in South Africa, including dedicated Sports and Movies & Series options

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

MultiChoice is stepping up its battle for subscribers with the launch of Wethu+, a new entertainment channel introduced as part of DStv’s biggest package overhaul in nearly two decades.

The South African-focused channel, now available on DStv channel 163, replaces Mzansi Wethu and consolidates content previously spread across Mzansi Wethu, Mzansi Bioskop and Mzansi Magic Music.

MultiChoice Unveils New DStv Wethu+ Channel as Major Package Overhaul Takes Effect

Source: UGC

MultiChoice said Wethu+ was designed to give families access to a broader mix of entertainment in one place, combining local drama, movies, telenovelas, reality shows, children’s programmes and educational content.

The channel will also feature international blockbuster movies, dubbed telenovelas and daily news updates, creating a wider programming mix aimed at keeping subscribers engaged.

According to MyBroadband, the move comes as pay-TV operators face increasing pressure to demonstrate value to customers amid changing viewing habits and competition from streaming platforms.

Live football strengthens content offering

Live football is another major component of the new channel, with MultiChoice confirming that Wethu+ will show two Premier Soccer League matches every weekend during the football season.

The company said combining football with movies, drama and family programming would give subscribers access to both sports and general entertainment on a single channel.

Its prime-time schedule will feature South African productions including Umhlaba Wezifiso Season 1 and Shaka iLembe Season 2, alongside new episodes of Homecoming Season 2, My Brother’s Keeper Season 2 and The River Season 6.

Daytime programming will focus more heavily on children and education, including Woza Matrics, which provides revision and examination-preparation support for matric students.

Wethu+ is available from the DStv Starter package upwards, expanding the reach of the new channel across the platform’s subscriber base.

DStv rejigs packages in major commercial move

The Wethu+ launch is part of a wider restructuring that went live on September 17, 2026, as MultiChoice introduced new DStv packages while retaining some existing plans for current subscribers.

The company has added dedicated Sports and Movies & Series bouquets as it seeks to give customers more specific choices over the content they pay for.

DStv Compact subscribers were moved to the dedicated DStv Sports package, with the streaming-only option remaining at R399 per month.

Despite its sports-focused branding, the package retains the entertainment content previously available under DStv Compact.

For MultiChoice, the restructuring represents more than a programming change. It is a commercial attempt to reorganise its offering around different subscriber interests while using premium content, including football and local productions, to strengthen the value proposition of its pay-TV business.

The changes in South Africa could also be closely watched in Nigeria, where DStv and GOtv remain major players in the subscription television market and where affordability, content value and competition from streaming services continue to shape consumer choices.

CANAL+ slashes DStv, GOtv decoder prices

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that CANAL+ reduced decoder prices for new DStv and GOtv subscribers by up to 40% as part of a broader strategy to revive Africa’s biggest pay-TV operator and attract more customers.

The move comes as MultiChoice returns to profitability following years of subscriber losses, weak consumer spending and growing competition from global streaming platforms.

CANAL+ said decoder prices have been reduced by as much as 40%, lowering the upfront cost of joining the pay-TV platforms.

Source: Legit.ng