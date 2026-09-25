DStv’s overhaul separates sports from entertainment, marking its biggest package restructuring in 15 years

Nigerian subscribers still face existing bouquets, with Premium costing ₦44,500 monthly and Compact priced at ₦19,000

The changes signal MultiChoice’s response to streaming competition and growing demand for more flexible, interest-based pay-TV packages

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

DStv has begun one of its biggest package restructurings in years, changing how subscribers can pay for sports, movies and general entertainment as the pay-TV company responds to changing viewing habits and competition from streaming services.

The overhaul, which took effect in South Africa on September 17, 2026, replaces some long-standing bouquets with packages built more directly around what subscribers actually watch. DStv described it as its biggest package update in 15 years.

DStv's new packages are five years behind as Nigerian subscribers may face new rates. Credit: MultiChoice

Source: Getty Images

For Nigerian subscribers, however, the changes have not yet replaced the existing local bouquet structure. DStv Nigeria continues to advertise Padi, Yanga, Confam, Compact, Compact Plus and Premium at their existing naira prices.

That makes the restructuring significant for Nigeria for another reason: it provides a glimpse of how MultiChoice is rethinking the traditional pay-TV bundle as viewers demand greater control over what they pay for.

DStv separates sports from entertainment

Under the new South African structure, Access has been replaced by Starter, Family by Select and Compact by a sports-focused package simply called Sports.

There is also a Movies & Series package aimed at customers more interested in entertainment than sport. Premium remains the top bouquet.

The streaming versions are priced at R99 monthly for Starter, R299 for Select, R399 for Sports, R500 for Movies & Series and R799 for Premium. Satellite prices differ on some packages.

The significant change is not merely the names. It is the attempt to reduce the traditional dependence on one large bundle containing sports, movies, children's programming and other channels that individual households may not necessarily want.

What Nigerians currently pay for DStv

Nigeria has not yet adopted that package structure.

As of September 2026, DStv's Nigerian website lists Premium at ₦44,500 monthly, Compact Plus at ₦30,000, Compact at ₦19,000, Confam at ₦11,000, Yanga at ₦6,000 and Padi at ₦4,400.

For households paying monthly, that means a full year of Premium costs ₦534,000 when paid month by month. Compact works out at ₦228,000, while Compact Plus costs ₦360,000 over 12 monthly payments.

DStv also offers annual subscriptions equivalent to paying for 11 months on several packages. Premium, for example, is listed at ₦489,500 annually, while Compact costs ₦209,000.

Streaming has changed the calculation

The restructuring comes as satellite television competes with a different entertainment market from the one DStv dominated years ago.

Netflix, YouTube and other internet-based video services have accustomed viewers to on-demand viewing rather than fixed television schedules. Smartphones and smart TVs have also made it easier for households to move between traditional television and internet-delivered entertainment.

DStv itself has responded by expanding streaming access alongside its decoder business.

But the South African changes go further by acknowledging that subscribers may increasingly prefer packages organised around their interests. The new Sports package, for example, brings together 17 dedicated sports channels, while Movies & Series creates a separate entertainment-focused option.

Why the changes matter for Nigerian subscribers

For Nigeria, the central question is whether a similar restructuring eventually reaches the market and, crucially, what the naira pricing would look like.

DStv Compact currently costs ₦19,000 monthly and includes Premier League football alongside movies, children's programming, news and entertainment. Premium costs more than twice that amount at ₦44,500.

A Nigerian version of more specialised packages could therefore change the value calculation for households that subscribe primarily for football or movies and local entertainment.

DStv packages, but viewers may have moved on as streaming takes centre stage. Credit: MultiChoice

Source: Getty Images

The strategy also shows how much the pay-TV business has changed. DStv is no longer competing only with another satellite decoder in the living room. It is competing for the same household entertainment budget spent across mobile data, streaming subscriptions and online video.

Its latest package overhaul suggests MultiChoice recognises that shift. For Nigerian viewers facing subscription bills of as much as ₦44,500 every month, the bigger issue is whether similar flexibility will arrive locally and whether it will make pay-TV meaningfully cheaper.

New packages arrive at DStv

Legit.ng earlier reported that DStv has implemented one of its biggest package shake-ups in more than two decades, introducing dedicated sports and entertainment options while reorganising several existing bouquets and channels.

The changes, announced by DStv’s operating company in South Africa on September 7, 2026, took effect on Thursday, September 17.

Source: Legit.ng