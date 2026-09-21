Dangote and BUA cement prices remain above ₦11,000 for a 50kg bag in major Nigerian cities, with some markets recording prices of up to ₦15,000

Recent market checks show price differences across Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Ibadan, driven by transportation, distribution costs and dealer margins

The continued high cost of cement is putting pressure on builders and homeowners, while the FCCPC investigates pricing and market practices in the cement industry

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Cement prices refuse to come down, with the cost of a 50kg bag of Dangote and BUA cement still varying sharply across major Nigerian markets.

For builders already battling high construction costs, the latest market checks show that location can make a significant difference in what you pay for the same 50kg bag.

Cement Prices in Nigeria: How Much Dangote, BUA 50kg Bags Cost in Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Ibadan

Source: UGC

Recent dealer surveys put prices of the two dominant brands, Dangote Cement and BUA Cement, mostly above ₦12,000, although some September market reports have placed retail prices as high as ₦15,000 in certain locations.

The price gap is being driven by factors including transportation, distribution costs, dealer margins and the distance between production or supply points and retail markets.

Lagos, Abuja Prices Stay Above ₦11,000

In Lagos, recent market checks showed BUA Cement selling for about ₦11,500 through a verified distributor, while dealers selling both BUA and Dangote products quoted prices of around ₦13,550.

In some parts of Ajah, however, the price of a 50kg bag of the two brands stayed above ₦12,000.

Dangote Cement was also reported at around ₦13,000 in some Lagos locations, underscoring the price variations between dealers operating within the same city.

In Abuja, the market picture was similarly expensive.

Recent dealer quotations put Dangote Cement at between ₦11,800 and ₦15,000, while BUA Cement sold for as much as ₦12,200 per 50kg bag in some outlets.

Bulk buyers, however, could secure lower prices. Some dealers reportedly offered cement at about ₦12,500 per bag for full truckload purchases.

Kano, Ibadan Show Different Market Dynamics

In Kano, a recent market survey put the supply price of Dangote Cement at about ₦11,450, while BUA Cement was around ₦10,500.

After transportation and other expenses were added, retail prices rose to between ₦12,800 and ₦14,000 per bag.

The situation illustrates how logistics can quickly push up the price paid by the final consumer.

In Ibadan, meanwhile, an August market survey found distributors quoting approximately ₦10,550 for Dangote and BUA cement.

The figure was below the broader ₦13,000–₦15,000 range reported in some September market surveys, highlighting how quickly cement prices can change and how much the final price depends on the dealer and location.

Cement Prices in Nigeria: How Much Dangote, BUA 50kg Bags Cost in Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Ibadan

Source: UGC

High prices keep pressure on builders

The latest figures show why establishing a single national cement price remains difficult.

While manufacturers may announce or operate around particular price levels, what consumers eventually pay can change depending on location, transportation expenses, purchase volume and dealer margins.

The persistent increase has also attracted regulatory attention, with the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) investigating the cement industry amid concerns surrounding pricing and market practices.

For builders and prospective homeowners, the immediate reality is straightforward: the cost of putting up a building continues to be heavily influenced by the price of cement, and the amount paid can depend as much on location and distribution as on the brand printed on the bag.

HBM Battles Dangote, BUA for Cement Market

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier highlighted facts about HBM’s aggressive recruitment of distributors as the Chinese-owned cement producer expands capacity and challenges Dangote Cement and BUA Cement in Nigeria.

The company requires prospective distributors to have at least N250 million in working capital, a 500-square-metre warehouse and access to heavy-duty trucks.

Nigeria’s cement capacity could rise to 75.25 million tonnes, despite estimated domestic demand of only 25 million to 30 million tonnes.

Source: Legit.ng