A sneak peek has revealed that MultiChoice may be preparing something sumptuous for DStv subscribers this September across Africa

According to a leak, MultiChoice may be preparing to add new packages to DStv bouquets, revamp existing packages and realign its channel lineups

An unconfirmed report shows that lower DStv packages will experience channel additions, while mid-tier and top-tier bouquets will also get new additions

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

DStv subscribers could soon have more flexibility in choosing what they pay for, following reports that MultiChoice is testing new packages built around sports and entertainment content.

The development could mark a significant change in how DStv packages are structured, particularly for customers who currently pay for a broad range of channels simply to access a few programmes or sporting events they watch regularly.

Nigerians and South Africans to get new DStv packages and channels Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Details of the reported changes emerged after screenshots of the DStv website appeared online, showing possible new offerings called DStv Movies & Series and DStv Sports.

However, MultiChoice has not officially confirmed the new packages.

What DStv Movies & Series could offer

The reported DStv Movies & Series package appears designed for subscribers who are more interested in films, documentaries, lifestyle programmes and general entertainment than live sports.

According to the leaked information, the package would include channels such as BBC Earth, Studio Universal, Discovery Channel, kykNET and M Stars.

One of the biggest changes could be the inclusion of M-Net, listed as DStv channel 101. M-Net carries a range of premium entertainment and current-affairs programming, including the popular investigative programme Carte Blanche.

If the reported package becomes official, subscribers who mainly watch entertainment could potentially access M-Net and other channels without having to pay for a package heavily weighted towards sports.

That could appeal to Nigerian households where different family members have different viewing preferences.

DStv Sports targets football and cricket fans

For sports lovers, the reported DStv Sports package would focus heavily on live sporting events.

The leaked details indicate that subscribers could get access to major competitions including the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, IPL, ICC cricket, SA20 cricket and South Africa's Currie Cup.

The package is also expected to include UFC and at least one United Rugby Championship game per week.

For Nigerian viewers, football is likely to be the biggest attraction, particularly access to the Premier League and Champions League.

However, the crucial question will be whether the new sports-focused package would make it cheaper for football fans to access the competitions they actually watch, or whether subscribers would still need higher-tier packages for some premium matches and channels.

Why the reported change matters

DStv's reported move comes at a time when consumers are increasingly looking for greater value from paid television services.

Subscription costs have become an important consideration for Nigerian households, particularly as consumers have more alternatives for watching films, series, news and sports.

A package structure that allows customers to select sports or entertainment could therefore give subscribers more control over their spending.

It could also help DStv respond to competition from streaming platforms and other digital entertainment services that allow consumers to choose specific types of content rather than paying for large channel bundles.

For Nigerian subscribers, however, the final pricing and channel line-up will be more important than the names of the packages.

MultiChoice keeps customers waiting

MultiChoice has so far declined to confirm the reported package changes.

The company said it continually reviews its DStv products and package offerings to ensure customers receive value.

It also acknowledged that some customers may notice differences in the way their current DStv package names appear on certain platforms, explaining that this could be part of ongoing product testing.

Importantly, MultiChoice said there was no change to customers' current subscriptions or the content they receive.

The company added that if changes are eventually made to channels, products or packages, affected customers would be informed directly and in good time.

What Nigerian DStv subscribers should expect

For now, Nigerian subscribers should treat the leaked DStv package details as unconfirmed until MultiChoice makes an official announcement, according to a report by MyBroadband.

If the reported structure is eventually introduced across markets, it could represent a major shift in how DStv sells its services, giving sports fans and entertainment viewers more targeted options.

MultiChoice is preparing to launch a sport-only package for DStv users Credit: MultiChoice

Source: UGC

The biggest issue for Nigerian customers will ultimately be simple: Will splitting sports and entertainment packages mean lower bills, or simply different ways of paying for DStv?

Until MultiChoice reveals the official prices, channels and availability, subscribers may have to wait before knowing whether the reported changes will genuinely deliver better value.

MultiChoice launches 4 new channels on DStv

Legit.ng earlier reported that MultiChoice has confirmed that four new SuperSport channels will go live on DStv from August 19, 2026, in a move designed to increase the volume of sports content available and manage scheduling clashes during busy competition periods.

SuperSport Football Plus will carry premium football content, including selected UEFA Champions League fixtures.

Source: Legit.ng