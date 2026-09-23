Cross River's airline will add a CRJ aircraft in September 2026, to expand capacity and strengthen the state’s regional connectivity

ValueJet will oversee the phased fleet integration, balancing higher passenger capacity with operational efficiency and aviation safety

Enugu Air, Gateway Air and Ibom Air reflect Nigeria’s growing state-backed aviation push to drive tourism, trade and investment

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Cross River State Government has announced plans to expand the fleet of its state-owned airline,

Cally Air, with an additional aircraft expected in September 2026, as more Nigerian states invest in aviation to improve connectivity and stimulate economic activities.

More Nigerian states launch airlines as air travel grows in Nigeria. Credit: Cally Air

Source: Facebook

The expansion places renewed attention on state-backed airlines, including Enugu Air, Ogun State's Gateway Air and Akwa Ibom's Ibom Air, which have adopted different operational models to strengthen domestic air transport.

Cally Air currently operates three aircraft, with the planned addition expected to increase capacity, improve flight frequencies and provide greater scheduling flexibility, The Guardian reported.

River unveils plans for new aircraft

Cross River State Commissioner for Aviation, Capt. Inah Eno Utum (retd.), disclosed that the airline expects to add a CRJ aircraft, registered 5N-CRF, under a phased fleet expansion programme scheduled to continue into early 2027.

Utum explained that the expansion would strengthen regional air connectivity while creating additional opportunities for businesses, investors and tourists.

“The expansion reflects the continued development of air connectivity within the region. Increased capacity can support movement between communities and create additional opportunities for trade, tourism and investment,” he said.

The additional aircraft is expected to support existing domestic routes and potentially facilitate future expansion into West African markets.

ValueJet to manage fleet expansion

Cally Air's flight operations are managed by ValueJet, which will oversee the aircraft's induction and support the airline's planned expansion.

ValueJet Managing Director, Capt. Omololu Majekodunmi, said the airline would introduce the aircraft gradually to ensure operational efficiency and compliance with aviation safety standards.

“The phased addition of the aircraft allows each one to be properly integrated into the operation before the next is introduced,” he said.

The arrangement is designed to increase passenger capacity without compromising operational standards as the airline expands its network.

Enugu, Ogun and Akwa Ibom expand state-owned aviation

Cross River's expansion follows growing investment in state-backed aviation across Nigeria.

Akwa Ibom pioneered the current wave with Ibom Air, launched in June 2019, while Cross River introduced Cally Air in 2021, according to a report by Premium Times

Enugu State joined the market in July 2025, launching Enugu Air with three Embraer aircraft and initial connections linking Enugu, Lagos and Abuja. The airline subsequently secured its Air Operator Certificate in March 2026, enabling independent operations.

Ogun State also unveiled Gateway Air in April 2026. The state government confirmed ownership of the airline's aircraft, with ValueJet providing operational management under a partnership arrangement.

More flights could boost regional economies

More Nigerian states launch airlines amid growing air travel. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

The expansion of state-owned airlines reflects efforts to improve domestic connectivity, encourage tourism and facilitate business travel.

For Cross River, additional aircraft could provide greater flexibility during peak travel periods while supporting Calabar's position as a tourism and commercial destination.

However, the economic benefits will depend on passenger demand, sustainable operations and the airlines' ability to maintain reliable services.

Two airlines resume flights after union strike

Legit.ng earlier reported that domestic airlines have resumed flight operations after aviation unions temporarily suspended their industrial action over a dispute concerning the remittance of the five per cent Ticket Sales Charge (TSC).

The industrial action had disrupted flight schedules and restricted access to terminals at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng