Bruno Guimaraes scored his first Arsenal goal in a 2-0 win at the Stadium of Light on Saturday

Sunderland supporters had mocked the Brazilian midfielder over his time as Newcastle captain during the match

Guimaraes responded to the crowd's taunts with a provocative celebration and a series of Instagram posts after the game

Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes wasted no time hitting back at Sunderland supporters on social media after helping Arsenal beat the Black Cats 2-0 at the Stadium of Light on Saturday evening.

The 28-year-old, who joined Arsenal from Newcastle for £75 million, opened the scoring with a long-range strike before adding an assist for Bukayo Saka's effort.

Bruno Guimaraes rubbed salt into Sunderland's wounds by trolling the Black Cats on Instagram after leading Arsenal to victory. Photo by Owen Hunphreys

Source: Getty Images

According to The Sun, his involvement drew heavy criticism from home fans throughout the match, with supporters chanting "fat rat" at the former Newcastle captain, a reference to his previous role at their local rivals.

Guimaraes responds on Instagram

Guimaraes celebrated his opener with a gesture using his hands, signalling something "small," before turning his attention to social media after the final whistle.

On his Instagram, where he has 4.1 million followers, he reposted a photo shared by ex-teammate Joelinton of the celebration, captioning it:

"Once a Geordie, always a Geordie."

He followed that with three further posts featuring images of his goal and celebrations, with captions directed squarely at Sunderland's fanbase:

"They know what they are. The fat rat wishes you a nice weekend."

The Brazilian midfielder also addressed Arsenal supporters directly in a separate post, writing:

"My first goal for this club, and to celebrate it with a win like this… I couldn't have asked God for anything more. A special night that I'll never forget. We keep going, Gooners."

Arteta full of praise for Guimaraes

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who was booked during the match after appearing to approach the referee, spoke glowingly about the Brazilian's performance, BBC Sport reports.

"Unbelievable. But again, the personality that he has," Arteta told reporters.

"He comes in and this is a special game for him as well and what it means for him, how he grabs the game, the decision that he's made."

Arteta added:

"The two actions, the goal is incredible. And the assist as well to Bukayo to put him through in front of goal, it's unbelievable as well. So really impressed with him."

Guimaraes has not yet started a Premier League match for the Gunners, having picked up an injury following the Community Shield.

Arteta hinted the midfielder is pushing for a starting berth, saying:

"They all are, to be fair. We had a really tough week, as I said, and they all played. They've all been really, really important and that's what we're going to need because every three days, to maintain this level, otherwise it's impossible."

Arsenal face Ipswich in the League Cup third round on Tuesday before a trip to Brighton ahead of the extended international break.

Arteta reacts after Sunderland win

In a related development, Legit.ng reported about Arteta’s furious reaction after Arsenal’s 2-0 victory over Sunderland in the Premier League. The Arsenal manager criticised referee John Brooks after Sunderland were awarded a penalty that Enzo Le Fee missed.

Source: Legit.ng