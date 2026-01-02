Canal+ and Warner Bros. Discovery have reached a last-minute agreement that will keep 12 channels on DStv platform

The channels were previously at risk of removal after Canal+ and Warner Bros. Discovery failed to conclude renewal talks

The deal is a huge relief and comes as MultiChoice, now owned by Canal+, continues to battle subscriber losses

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

DStv subscribers across Africa will retain access to 12 popular television channels after Canal+ and Warner Bros. Discovery reached a last-minute distribution agreement, averting their removal from the platform.

The channels, including CNN International and Cartoon Network, were scheduled to leave DStv as of January 1, 2026, after negotiations between the two companies stalled late last year.

MultiChoice has confirmed that 12 channels, including CNN International and Cartoon Network, will remain on DStv Photo: dstv

Source: UGC

Canal+ said on Tuesday, December 30, that the new multi-year, multi-territory agreement strengthens its long-standing partnership with Warner Bros.

Discovery and includes the continued distribution of HBO Max, alongside plans to expand the streaming service into two additional countries.

The deal covers several markets, including South Africa, the rest of Africa and parts of Europe where Canal+ operates.

List of channels retained

The channels retained on DStv include Discovery Channel, CNN International, TLC, Discovery Family, Real Time, TNT Africa, Food Network, HGTV, Investigation Discovery, Cartoon Network, Cartoonito and Travel Channel.

DStv customers had received email notifications and on-screen warnings from Dec. 1, 2025, informing them that the channels could be removed if talks failed to produce an agreement.

According to data cited by The Guardian, MultiChoice, now owned by Canal+, has about 14.5 million subscribers across Africa, with roughly seven million in South Africa and 7.5 million in Nigeria and other African markets.

Outside Africa, the agreement also renews Cartoon Network, Cartoonito and CNN International in several European countries, including Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Canal+ said additional Warner Bros.

Discovery channels, such as Warner TV, Cinemax and TVN, were also renewed in European markets where they are available.

DStv avoids one of its biggest content losses in recent years. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

DStv new offers

Meanwhile, DStv Nigeria has announced a new offer for subscribers who reconnect between January and February 28.

In a message shared on its website, DStv said:

"From 01 January to 28 February, active customers, reconnecting customers and new DStv subscribers who pay for their package in full will automatically be upgraded to the next package. It’s our way of saying “We Got You.”

"Paying for DStv Access gives you DStv Family, paying for DStv Family upgrades you to DStv Compact, paying for DStv Compact moves you to DStv Compact Plus, and paying for DStv Compact Plus upgrades you to DStv Premium."

DStv removes channels

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that DStv had discontinued 12 channels spanning categories such as sports, news, religion, and children’s programming.

At the time, viewers lost access to the affected channels, and it was unclear if they would be restored in the future.

The removals happened gradually between January and August, with PSB Kids on Channel 313 being the most recent channel to leave the platform.

Source: Legit.ng