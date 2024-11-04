Over the weekend, two more Bombardier CRJ 900s arrived, adding to Ibom Air's fleet of operations

Two additional Bombardier CRJ 900s have joined Ibom Air's fleet, having arrived over the weekend.

Ibom Air now has nine aircraft in total, including two Airbus A220-300s and seven CRJ 900s, thanks to this addition.

A shareholder loan is used to finance the outright purchase of the two CRJ 900s.

”Their addition will bring more capacity to Ibom Air’s service offerings, facilitating better connectivity and reliability for travellers,” Mfom Udom, the Chief Executive Officer disclosed at the reception event in Uyo.

The airplanes with the designations 5N-CED and 5N-CEE were formally received by Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno and other senior government officials, This Day reported.

Governor Eno, said,

“The addition of these two CRJ 900 next-generation aircraft is an assurance of our administration’s continuous support for Ibom Air and a strict adherence to our ARISE Agenda’s goal of strategic investment in sectors capable of stimulating economic growth and enhancing the status of our state among the assemblage of states in the federation.”

Chief Executive Officer of Ibom Air, Mr Mfon Udom, on his part, said,

“We are delighted to welcome these two new CRJ 900 aircraft to our fleet “Still, we are not resting because to become a serious scheduled carrier, we need to keep growing our fleet.

The airline , according to Udom is eagerly awaiting the deliveries nine remaining Airbus A220-300s from Airbus Company in the next three years.

The airline recently received the second Airbus A220-300, fulfilling its plans to increase fleet operations.

