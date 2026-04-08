Cement prices soar to N12,000, raising affordability concerns and slowing construction nationwide

Rising energy and logistics costs are key drivers behind the cement price hike, impacting manufacturers and consumers

Industry experts warn that sustained price increases may lead to fewer construction projects and higher housing costs

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Leading manufacturers, including Dangote Cement and BUA Cement, have adjusted cement prices nationwide, with a bag now selling for as high as N12,000 in many parts of the country.

Industry operators say the latest increase marks another sharp jump from previous prices of between N11,000 and N11,500, deepening concerns about affordability and slowing construction activities.

Dangote, BUA and other manufacturers announce new cement prices. Credit: Dangote Cement

Source: Getty Images

Energy costs are driving the surge

Experts point to rising energy costs as the primary trigger behind the new pricing regime. Manufacturers are grappling with higher fuel prices, which directly impact production processes that rely heavily on energy.

Chairman of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry Construction and Engineering Group, Soji Adeniji, explained that the surge in fuel prices has significantly raised factory operating costs.

According to him, the increase in petrol prices from around N1,000 to nearly N1,900 per litre has placed additional pressure on cement producers, forcing them to pass on the cost to consumers.

Logistics and distribution add pressure

Beyond production, logistics has emerged as another major factor behind the price hike. The cost of transporting cement from factories to distributors and end users has climbed sharply, a report by Punch said.

Industry players note that there is now a clear price gap between factory pickup and delivered cement. While some buyers may access cement at lower rates directly from factories, delivery costs push retail prices significantly higher.

This growing disparity highlights how transportation expenses continue to shape final market prices.

Global factors are also at play

Stakeholders also link the rising prices to global developments, particularly tensions in the Middle East, which have disrupted energy markets worldwide.

These disruptions have cascading effects on input costs, further compounding the challenges faced by manufacturers already dealing with local economic pressures.

Builders feel the impact

For builders and developers, the sudden increase has come as a shock. Industry professionals say the spike is already affecting project timelines and budgets.

Architect Oluseyi Amusan noted that prices jumped within weeks, catching many buyers off guard.

He added that dealers often attribute such increases to rising fuel costs, though some industry observers believe manufacturers sometimes adjust prices ahead of market pressures.

Growing concerns over the construction slowdown

With cement being a critical building material, the sustained rise in prices is expected to dampen construction activities nationwide.

Cement dealers announce new prices for a 50kg bag amid a hike in fuel prices. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Operators warn that if the trend continues, it could lead to fewer projects, higher housing costs, and broader economic implications for Nigeria’s construction sector.

Cement: Dangote, BUA, other brands rise above N10,00

Legit.ng earlier reported that the cost of a 50kg bag has gone up to between N10,500 and N11,000 across several states, as builders and consumers grapple with higher construction expenses.

The cost of a 50kg bag has gone up to between N10,500 and N11,000 across several states, as builders and consumers grapple with higher construction expenses.

In Ilorin and other parts of Kwara state, cement that sold for between N9,300 and N9,700 per bag in January now averages N10,500 to N10,700, depending on brand and location.

Source: Legit.ng