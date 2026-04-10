The FG has opened applications for the 2026 National MSME Awards for Nigerian businesses

The application portal is now live, with thousands of MSMEs expected to participate

Government said the initiative is aimed at promoting innovation, supporting MSME growth

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, the stock market, and broader market trends.

The federal government has opened a portal for Nigerians to apply for the National MSME Awards, with a total of N100 billion worth of incentives and support up for grabs.

The National MSME Awards is an annual week-long initiative designed to honour outstanding indigenous Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across Nigeria.

N100bn MSME Awards portal now open as FG targets entrepreneurs nationwide Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The programme features activities such as the International MSME Week, an expanded national MSME clinic, business exhibitions, plenary sessions, and a gala/award night aimed at encouraging entrepreneurship across the country.

The awards began in August 2018 and were subsequently held in June in following years. So far, five editions have been held, producing over 40 verifiable winners.

In previous editions, winners across different categories have received various rewards, including cash prizes, vehicles, and local and international media exposure.

Over the years, the reward structure has also expanded significantly, rising from a single-star prize (a car for the MSME of the Year winner in 2018) to as many as 10 cars across different categories, reflecting stronger collaboration between the private sector and the Federal Government.

Award Categories

The MSME Awards cover several sectors, including:

Creative Industry – MSMEs promoting Nigerian culture through visual, literary, and performing arts

Fashion & Style – Businesses in the clothing and fashion industry promoting Nigerian style and culture

Information Technology – MSMEs developing tech solutions to address societal and economic challenges

Furniture & Woodworks – Outstanding craftsmanship and design using wood

Wellness, Beauty & Cosmetic – Businesses focused on personal care and beauty enhancement

Leather Works – Excellence in leather design and production

Manufacturing – MSMEs contributing to local production and industrial growth

Agriculture – Businesses driving value chain development in production, processing, trade, and export

Persons Living with Disabilities – Outstanding enterprises owned and operated by persons with disabilities

FG promotes small business growth with MSME Awards initiative Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Application requirements

Applicants are required to select a category and provide the following details:

Full name

MSME business name

Business location

Date of birth (minimum age: 18 years)

A clear two-minute business overview video

Business/legal documents, including CAC registration and Tax Identification Number (TIN)

Other relevant certifications such as SON (MANCAP), NAFDAC, SMEDAN, NEPC, ITF, and tax clearance certificates where applicable

Applicants are also required to upload supporting documents, including CAC registration certificates and additional business credentials.

Multiple submissions are not allowed, and previous winners are not eligible to reapply.

How to apply

Interested applicants are to complete the application form via the official portal, select their preferred category, and submit all required documents before the deadline via this link

FG invites youths to apply for N150k monthly internship

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that The federal government is once again inviting youths to apply for the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP), a 12-month paid internship for fresh graduates across the country.

In a statement released on X, the NJFP officials said the programme will offer successful applicants a real workplace experience in reputable organisations nationwide.

Source: Legit.ng