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FG Opens Portal To Apply for MSME Awards, N100bn Up for Grabs
Industry

FG Opens Portal To Apply for MSME Awards, N100bn Up for Grabs

by  Dave Ibemere
3 min read
  • The FG has opened applications for the 2026 National MSME Awards for Nigerian businesses
  • The application portal is now live, with thousands of MSMEs expected to participate
  • Government said the initiative is aimed at promoting innovation, supporting MSME growth

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Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, the stock market, and broader market trends.

The federal government has opened a portal for Nigerians to apply for the National MSME Awards, with a total of N100 billion worth of incentives and support up for grabs.

The National MSME Awards is an annual week-long initiative designed to honour outstanding indigenous Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across Nigeria.

FG opens portal for MSMEs to apply for national awards with major incentives
N100bn MSME Awards portal now open as FG targets entrepreneurs nationwide Photo: Bloomberg
Source: Getty Images

The programme features activities such as the International MSME Week, an expanded national MSME clinic, business exhibitions, plenary sessions, and a gala/award night aimed at encouraging entrepreneurship across the country.

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The awards began in August 2018 and were subsequently held in June in following years. So far, five editions have been held, producing over 40 verifiable winners.

In previous editions, winners across different categories have received various rewards, including cash prizes, vehicles, and local and international media exposure.

Over the years, the reward structure has also expanded significantly, rising from a single-star prize (a car for the MSME of the Year winner in 2018) to as many as 10 cars across different categories, reflecting stronger collaboration between the private sector and the Federal Government.

Award Categories

The MSME Awards cover several sectors, including:

  • Creative Industry – MSMEs promoting Nigerian culture through visual, literary, and performing arts
  • Fashion & Style – Businesses in the clothing and fashion industry promoting Nigerian style and culture
  • Information Technology – MSMEs developing tech solutions to address societal and economic challenges
  • Furniture & Woodworks – Outstanding craftsmanship and design using wood
  • Wellness, Beauty & Cosmetic – Businesses focused on personal care and beauty enhancement
  • Leather Works – Excellence in leather design and production
  • Manufacturing – MSMEs contributing to local production and industrial growth
  • Agriculture – Businesses driving value chain development in production, processing, trade, and export
  • Persons Living with Disabilities – Outstanding enterprises owned and operated by persons with disabilities

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National MSME Awards now open for Nigerian entrepreneurs
FG promotes small business growth with MSME Awards initiative Photo: AFP
Source: Getty Images

Application requirements

Applicants are required to select a category and provide the following details:

  • Full name
  • MSME business name
  • Business location
  • Date of birth (minimum age: 18 years)
  • A clear two-minute business overview video
  • Business/legal documents, including CAC registration and Tax Identification Number (TIN)
  • Other relevant certifications such as SON (MANCAP), NAFDAC, SMEDAN, NEPC, ITF, and tax clearance certificates where applicable

Applicants are also required to upload supporting documents, including CAC registration certificates and additional business credentials.

Multiple submissions are not allowed, and previous winners are not eligible to reapply.

How to apply

Interested applicants are to complete the application form via the official portal, select their preferred category, and submit all required documents before the deadline via this link

FG invites youths to apply for N150k monthly internship

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that The federal government is once again inviting youths to apply for the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP), a 12-month paid internship for fresh graduates across the country.

In a statement released on X, the NJFP officials said the programme will offer successful applicants a real workplace experience in reputable organisations nationwide.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Dave Ibemere avatar

Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.

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Federal Government Of Nigeria
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