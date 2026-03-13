Enugu Air is set to commence commercial flight operations in 2026 after receiving NCAA certification

The operation will be from the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu and will be a key for the region

Enugu Air will join other state-owned airlines operating domestic services in Nigeria

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The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has officially granted an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) to Enugu Air, clearing the state-owned carrier to commence scheduled commercial flight operations in Nigeria.

The certificate was presented on Tuesday, March 10, at the NCAA headquarters in Abuja by the Director-General of Civil Aviation, Chris Najomo.

Enugu Air cleared to begin commercial flights with official AOC from NCAA. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

An AOC authorises an airline to conduct commercial air transport operations after meeting stringent regulatory requirements covering safety, operational capability, and technical compliance.

The development will add Enugu Air to the growing list of state-owned carriers operating domestic services.

New option for Nigerian travellers

Speaking during the presentation, Mr Najomo said the certification followed a detailed regulatory process involving operational inspections and technical assessments, BusinessDay reports.

He said:

“The NCAA has continued to strengthen its certification procedures to ensure that airlines meet required safety and operational standards before commencing operations.

"We commend Enugu Air’s management and our technical team for completing the certification process."

Responding on behalf of the airline, Enugu Air’s accountable manager, Tolu Ita, described the certification as a key step toward launching the carrier’s commercial operations.

Punch reports that Ita noted that the airline worked closely with the regulator throughout the certification process and would operate in full compliance with aviation safety standards.

Boosting Regional Connectivity

Enugu Air, owned by the Enugu State Government, is expected to operate from Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu. Officials said the airline plans to connect Enugu with major domestic destinations including Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Owerri.

Enugu State Commissioner for Transportation, Obi Ozor, said the airline was established to improve air connectivity within the South-east and support economic activities in the region.

He said:

“We are ready to Improved air links that can facilitate business travel while boosting tourism and investment opportunities."

The Chairman of the Enugu Air Board, Richard Agu, assured the regulator that the airline would maintain full compliance with aviation regulations as operations begin.

Governor Mbah expresses gratitude to federal government for aviation support. Photo: Enugu government

Source: Twitter

Fleet Expansion Plans

Officials said the airline currently has a fleet of six aircraft, including Embraer E170 and E190 regional jets. Enugu Air plans to expand its fleet to about 20 aircraft by the end of 2026 as it scales operations within Nigeria’s domestic aviation market.

The airline began services in 2025 with two E170s operated under the AOC of another Nigerian carrier, XE Jet, and has since added an E190. In February 2026, Enugu Air received a new E195 aircraft.

In a statement posted on LinkedIn, Enugu Air said:

"Receiving its AOC marked a major milestone as we begin independent operations.”

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah has indicated that the airline is planning rapid expansion throughout 2026, aiming to strengthen domestic connectivity across Nigeria.

Ibom Air secures approval

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ibom Air, the Akwa Ibom State–owned airline, is set to commence international flight operations in April 2026.

The planned launch represents a significant boost to Nigeria’s aviation sector, offering travellers more options and fare competition.

Source: Legit.ng