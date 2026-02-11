Enugu State launches Enugu Air to compete in Nigeria’s aviation market against established carriers such as Air Peace, Max Air and others

The new Embraer 195 aircraft enhances Enugu Air's fleet for improved connectivity across Nigeria

Governor Mbah has been championing aviation development to drive economic growth in the Southeast

Enugu State has formally entered Nigeria’s competitive aviation market with the launch of Enugu Air, a state-owned carrier positioned to compete with established operators such as Air Peace and Max Air.

The airline recently expanded its fleet with the delivery of an Embraer 195 aircraft, marking a significant milestone in its rollout plan.

The move signals the state government’s determination to strengthen air connectivity, drive economic growth, and position Enugu as a major aviation hub in the Southeast.

Enugu Air is owned by the Enugu State Government but operated by XEJET, a privately owned Nigerian airline.

The partnership blends public ownership with private sector operational expertise, a model aimed at ensuring efficiency and sustainability from the outset.

New aircraft signals expansion drive

The arrival of the Embraer 195 is seen as a strategic addition to the airline’s growing fleet.

Known for its efficiency, passenger comfort, and suitability for regional routes, the aircraft is expected to support Enugu Air’s ambition to deliver reliable and cost-effective services across key domestic destinations.

In an official statement signed by XEJET CEO Emmanuel Iza, the airline described the aircraft delivery as another important step toward building a dependable carrier focused on safety, reliability, and operational excellence.

The management emphasised that the milestone reflects the airline’s long-term vision of becoming a trusted choice for Nigerian travellers.

More service rollouts and operational updates are expected in the coming weeks as the airline consolidates its presence.

Governor Mbah’s aviation vision

The statement also acknowledged the role of Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, in driving the aviation initiative.

According to the airline, the governor’s commitment to infrastructure and aviation development has been central to the project’s progress.

Officials believe that strengthening air transport connectivity will stimulate trade, tourism, and investment in Enugu and the wider Southeast region.

Improved flight options are expected to reduce travel bottlenecks, enhance business mobility, and create new employment opportunities within the state.

The launch aligns with broader efforts by subnational governments in Nigeria to leverage aviation as a tool for economic transformation.

Competing in a tough market

Nigeria’s aviation industry is highly competitive, with major players like Air Peace, Max Air, Ibom Air, and others already operating extensive domestic networks.

For Enugu Air, carving out a niche will require consistent service delivery, competitive pricing, and strong operational reliability.

According to a report by Daily Trust, industry observers note that fleet expansion and strategic partnerships will be crucial to sustaining growth.

By working with XEJET as its operator, Enugu Air is betting on private sector efficiency to navigate regulatory, operational, and financial challenges.

As the airline continues to scale up operations, all eyes will be on how effectively it can establish routes, attract passengers, and differentiate itself in a crowded market.

With the addition of the Embraer 195 and promises of more developments ahead, Enugu Air appears determined to take its place among Nigeria’s key domestic carriers while positioning Enugu as a rising aviation hub.

