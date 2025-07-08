Nigeria’s newest airline has commenced operations and has set its sights on foreign routes such as the UK, the US, and Europe

The Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, disclosed that the vision of Enugu is more than an infrastructure, but an enabler.

The governor revealed that the airline will operate multiple routes locally before launching globally

Enugu Air, Nigeria’s newest airline, officially commenced operations with ambitious plans to expand globally to China, Europe, the United Kingdom, the United States, and major African hubs.

Launched by Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, the state-owned carrier begins with three Embraer aircraft and will initially operate on domestic routes including Enugu to Abuja and Lagos, before expanding to Port Harcourt, Kano, Owerri, and Benin.

Enugu Air to fly international routes

Governor Mbah said Enugu Air is not merely an infrastructure project but a strategic economic enabler aimed at positioning the state as a regional transport and investment hub for the South-East and beyond.

“In the next phase, we will fly beyond Nigeria, into other African countries, China, Europe, UK, US, and other global business hubs,” he said.

He emphasised that the aviation push is integral to the state’s broader economic vision of attracting over three million visitors annually, creating thousands of jobs, and boosting GDP growth from $4 billion to $30 billion.

“For too long, our graduates dreamed of an aviation career with no clear pathway. That era is over,” Mbah noted.

Enugu Air: 20,000 jobs to emerge

The governor revealed that the state is building an integrated transportation ecosystem, including BRT buses, hybrid city taxis, and ride-hailing services, with the potential to create over 20,000 jobs.

He described transportation as the “lifeblood” of a thriving society, essential for moving the energy of commerce.

Enugu Air will be operated through a 24-month technical partnership with Nigerian carrier XEJet.

During this period, the airline will work towards securing its own Air Operator Certificate (AOC), according to XEJet CEO Emmanuel Ayuba Iza.

The vision to transform Enugu State

He described the launch as “a bold dream, rooted in identity, driven by excellence, and powered by the people of Enugu.”

Iza also announced that an indigenous Enugu pilot, Kelechi Ossai, is among the airline’s cockpit crew, while cabin crew members were recruited and trained from within the state to reflect the “warmth, elegance, and cultural richness” of Enugu.

Governor Mbah thanked Fidelity Bank for backing the vision financially and enabling its swift execution.

The state’s Commissioner for Transportation, Obi Ozor, echoed Mbah’s ambitions to transform Enugu into the “Dubai of Africa,” with infrastructure-led innovation across logistics and transport.

Keyamo lauds Enugu state’s vision

The Minister of Aviation and Airspace Development, Festus Keyamo, advised that Enugu Air must be managed professionally, free from political interference and bureaucracy.

“Don’t let Enugu Air go the way of Nigerian Airways. Be efficient. Be punctual,” he urged.

As the engines roar to life, Enugu Air aims to redefine aviation in the South-East and connect the region to the world.

