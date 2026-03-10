Ibrahim Mahama has repurposed his former Bombardier Challenger 604 private jet into a free emergency air ambulance available to all Ghanaians

The aircraft conversion followed Mahama’s acquisition of a new Bombardier Global 6500, valued at between $50 million and $70 million

The initiative supported national efforts to close emergency healthcare gaps alongside plans by the Ghana National Ambulance Service to expand its fleet

Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama has taken an unconventional step after expanding his private aviation fleet by repurposing his former aircraft into a free emergency air ambulance for public use.

The decision followed the acquisition of a new ultra-long-range jet, allowing his previous plane to be redirected toward lifesaving missions across the country, Business Insider reported.

The Bombardier Challenger 604 repurposed as a free emergency air ambulance. Photo: IbrahimMahama

Source: Original

Mahama, who is the younger brother of former president John Mahama, retired his long serving Bombardier Challenger 604, popularly known as Dzata, from personal travel.

Rather than selling the aircraft, he approved its conversion into a fully functional medical evacuation plane accessible to all Ghanaians at no cost.

Private jet turned public lifeline

The development coincided with Ghana’s renewed effort to strengthen emergency response capacity nationwide. Authorities have acknowledged persistent gaps in rapid medical transport, particularly for patients requiring urgent care beyond the reach of ground ambulances. The adapted aircraft now fills part of that void by providing swift airlift services for critical cases.

Speaking to journalists during the delivery of his new aircraft at Kotoka International Airport, Mahama said:

"My old plane is now an air ambulance, an emergency air ambulance for every Ghanaian."

The Challenger 604 had previously been deployed for humanitarian purposes even before its formal conversion.

Less than a year ago, the jet was used to transport victims of a military helicopter crash to South Africa for forensic examination. Among those who died were Ghana’s defence minister and environment minister, who were traveling to Obuasi in the Ashanti Region for an official engagement.

Exterior view of the Bombardier Global 6500 recently acquired by Mahama. Photo: IbrahimMahama

Source: Original

Filling gaps in emergency response

Health sector observers view the move as timely, especially as the Ghana National Ambulance Service works to expand its fleet with additional land ambulances and medical motorcycles.

The availability of an air ambulance reduces delays linked to distance, terrain, and traffic congestion.

Beyond philanthropy, Mahama continues to expand his business interests. His flagship firm, Engineers and Planners Company Limited, recently secured significant financing to deepen its partnership with Gold Fields in Ghana.

The funding is expected to support equipment upgrades and improve operational efficiency at major gold mining sites.

While his latest aircraft purchase placed him among owners of the advanced Bombardier Global 6500, the decision to give new purpose to the older jet has drawn wide public attention. For many, the gesture reflects how private assets can be redirected to meet urgent national needs without fanfare.

