Lebara Nigeria launches an Agent Registration Portal to expand its retail network ahead of 2026 operations

The digital portal allows for fast onboarding of agents while ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements

Lebara plans a national onboarding campaign targeting small agents and large distributors until March 2026

Lebara Nigeria, a subsidiary of London-headquartered mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) Lebara Group, has taken another major step toward full commercial operations in Nigeria with the launch of a nationwide Agent Registration Portal (ARP).

The move comes as the company ramps up infrastructure investments and market preparations following delays to its initial 2025 rollout plans.

With its network launch now expected to stretch into 2026, Lebara is focusing on building retail presence, distribution capacity, and brand awareness ahead of full-scale operations.

Digital portal to power nationwide PoS expansion

The newly launched Agent Registration Portal is designed as a digital onboarding platform to grow Lebara Nigeria’s retail and point-of-sale (PoS) network across the country.

According to the company, the portal will allow faster onboarding of agents while ensuring compliance with Nigeria’s regulatory requirements.

It also opens up partnership opportunities for individuals and businesses seeking to operate as agents, distributors, or PoS operators under the Lebara brand.

“The Agent Registration Portal is a key part of our strategy to scale Lebara’s retail presence nationwide,” said Mary O. Akin-Adesokan, Chief Operating Officer of Lebara Nigeria, in a statement. “It allows us to onboard partners faster, ensure full compliance, and provide both small retailers and large distributors with a transparent and reliable way to do business with Lebara."

Who can register as a Lebara agent?

Lebara says the portal is open to a wide range of prospective partners, including small and medium enterprises, independent distributors, SIM card vendors, and retail shop owners, according to a report by TechCabal

The entire onboarding process is completed online through the Lebara Nigeria website.

Once approved, partner locations are activated as authorised Lebara PoS outlets, with permission to sell SIM starter packs, data bundles, vouchers, and other services when the network goes live.

The company believes this digital-first approach will help it achieve rapid national reach while maintaining strong oversight of its agent network.

National onboarding campaign runs until March 2026

The ARP rollout forms part of a national onboarding campaign scheduled to run from January to March 2026.

The campaign targets both small-scale agents and large distributors, reflecting Lebara’s plan to combine grassroots retail expansion with broader distribution partnerships.

Nigeria’s telecoms sector is heavily regulated, particularly around SIM registration and customer verification.

Lebara says its onboarding model was built with this reality in mind, placing strong emphasis on compliance, verification, and documentation.

30-minute digital onboarding process

According to the company, the onboarding process follows a structured digital flow.

Applicants begin by creating an account and uploading required documents, followed by compliance checks, verification, approval, and activation.

Prospective agents are required to submit their National Identification Number (NIN), a valid government-issued ID card, Tax Identification Number (TIN), and address details.

Where documentation is complete and accurate, the process can be concluded within 30 minutes, with confirmation and next steps communicated via email.

Building ahead of full network launch

The Agent Registration Portal builds on Lebara Nigeria’s earlier Number Reservation Portal, which allows prospective customers to reserve personalised phone numbers ahead of the network launch.

Users can choose memorable or culturally significant numbers, a move that signals early network readiness.

Lebara has already achieved interconnectivity with Nigeria’s major mobile networks, including MTN, Airtel, Glo, and 9mobile.

The company was licensed by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) as an MVNO, allowing it to offer services using leased capacity from existing operators rather than building its own infrastructure.

Challenger brand with a different pitch

Although its commercial launch timeline has shifted, Lebara insists its core market proposition remains unchanged.

Positioned as a challenger brand, the company plans to “sell minutes, not airtime,” offering usage-based voice bundles alongside tailored data packages.

With its agent portal now live and nationwide onboarding underway, Lebara Nigeria is betting that a strong PoS and retail footprint will give it a solid foundation when it finally switches on its network.

