Other major players in the country include MTN Nigeria, Airtel, Globacom, and 9mobile, who currently dominate the mobile network space

Lebara Nigeria, a subsidiary of the London-based Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Lebara, has officially secured the 0724 phone number series as it prepares to fully launch in Q3 2025.

The new development marks a major step in its strategic entry into the Nigerian telecom market.

In a statement, the company said it has secured full interconnectivity with all major mobile network operators in the country.

This move will allow it to offer seamless voice and data services to customers from day one.

The company also stated that it is entering the market with the necessary infrastructure, regulatory compliance, and operational capacity to offer innovative and digitally driven telecom services nationwide.

Speaking on the launch, Akin Adesokan, the chief operating officer of Lebara Nigeria, said the company is ready to offer services that are not only accessible and high-quality but also inclusive and digitally driven.

Adesokan said in a statement:

“Our readiness with the 0724 series and full interconnect setup underscores our unwavering commitment to seamless integration, customer freedom, and market inclusivity.

More information on Lebara Nigeria

Punch reports that Lebara Nigeria holds a Tier 5 Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) licence, this licence allows Lebara to offer a full range of telecom services.

The licence is also the highest category under the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) regulatory framework.

As a Tier 5 MVNO, the company is authorised to lease infrastructure from existing networks and build its offerings on top.

The company added:

“This milestone reflects Lebara’s broader vision of enhancing user experience and deepening digital access in the telecommunications space, leveraging its global brand network effect."

How Lebara plans to dominate the market

The coming of Lebara is set to intensify the competition in the Nigerian telecom space, which currently serves over 220 million active mobile lines, according to NCC data.

To attract customers, Lebara wants to challenge traditional airtime sales by offering voice bundles and data packages tailored to specific user needs, Techcabal reports.

Samuel Alabi, Head of Corporate Communications at Lebara Nigeria, explained:

“You buy minutes, not airtime. If your call ends in 30 seconds, you still have 99 minutes and 30 seconds left. That’s the kind of clarity and control we are bringing to Nigerian telecoms.”

