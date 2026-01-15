EEDC has launched the Accelerated Settlement of Arrears Project to recover outstanding electricity debts by offering discounts to eligible customers

The DIsCo said only arrears incurred before December 31, 2022, qualify for the programme, and offered higher discounts to customers who pay at once

The initiative is part of broader efforts by power distribution companies to improve revenue collection and billing performance

Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has introduced a new debt recovery initiative that offers discounts to customers with outstanding electricity bills, the company has said.

According to a notice shared on its official social media platforms on Tuesday, the scheme, known as the Accelerated Settlement of Arrears Project, is designed to encourage eligible customers to clear long-standing electricity debts.

EEDC said the programme provides approved discounts to customers who meet specific conditions, noting that terms and conditions apply. The company explained that the initiative is a refreshed and graded discount scheme targeted at customers with accumulated arrears.

In details outlined in an accompanying flyer, EEDC stated that only customers whose outstanding bills fall within a defined period would qualify for the offer. The company said eligible arrears must have been incurred before December 31, 2022.

Under the scheme, customers who choose to settle their debts in a single payment will receive a higher discount. EEDC said such customers would enjoy a 25% discount, while those who opt for a three-month instalment plan would receive a 20% discount.

The electricity distribution company advised customers who require further clarification to contact its official channels, especially as the debt relief programme is subject to specific conditions.

The announcement comes amid ongoing efforts by electricity distribution companies across Nigeria to boost revenue collection and address the growing challenge of unpaid electricity bills.

Customers who pay at once will receive a higher discount than those paying in instalments. Pius Utomi Ekpei.

Source: Getty Images

EEDC distributes free prepaid meters

In November 2025, EEDC distributed free prepaid meters to its customers, under the Meter Acquisition Fund (MAF) programme instituted by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

This was the second tranche of meters distributed in the year. The major beneficiaries were unmetered customers on Band “A” feeders across the South-East region.

The company stated that the distributed meters, which were also installed free of charge, would close the meter gap in Nigeria’s power sector and improve billing efficiency.

FG rolls out 1.3m free prepaid metres

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government, in August 2025, began the distribution of 1.3 million free prepaid metres to Nigerians across the country.

The metres were reportedly purchased under the Distribution Sector Recovery Programme (DISREP) Metering Scheme, established with funding support from the World Bank.

The current prices of prepaid metres in the market now range from above N133,000 to N219,497, depending on the number of phases.

