MultiChoice, the parent company of DStv, will reduce prices on HD decoders by 30 to 40% across key African markets

The company's first point of call is South Africa, and there is a plan to extend to Nigeria and also Kenya

The move, which will seek to attract new subscribers, comes after French media giant Canal+ took control of MultiChoice

MultiChoice has announced plans to slash the prices of its high-definition (HD) decoders across several African markets as part of a strategic drive to regain lost subscribers and make access to pay-TV more affordable.

New DStv decoder prices

According to reports, the company will implement price cuts ranging between 30% and 40%, starting in South Africa before rolling out to other key markets such as Nigeria and Kenya.

A standard HD decoder in South Africa will now sell for R599, down from R999 when purchased online a 40% reduction. The new pricing will also apply at retail outlets.

The decision follows MultiChoice’s recent takeover by Canal+, which now owns 45% of the company.

Analysts say the move aims to address sharp declines in subscriber numbers, largely driven by economic pressures and the growing popularity of streaming services.

BusinessDay reports that in Nigeria, MultiChoice’s DStv and GOtv brands lost 1.4 million subscribers between March 2023 and March 2025, while revenue dropped 44% year-on-year, from $355.93 million in 2024 to $197.74 million in 2025.

Subscription prices remain unchanged

Despite the decoder discounts, subscription fees remain unchanged.

In Nigeria, the entry-level DStv Padi costs N4,400 monthly, Compact is N19,000, and Compact Plus stands at N30,000, while Premium subscribers pay N44,000.

In South Africa, DStv Compact starts at R479, Compact Plus at R659, and Premium at R979, reflecting increases introduced in April and May 2025.

Multichoice promo and other plans

MultiChoice hopes the new promotion will stimulate decoder sales and attract inactive customers.

The company has also announced an “Open Time” event scheduled for November 7–9, during which active subscribers will enjoy free access to Premium channels.

As part of its operational review, Canal+ is considering whether to maintain its three existing streaming platforms, Showmax, DStv Stream, and Canal+ Online or merge them into a single service.

Canal+ also brings the financial scale and content library of a large European broadcaster to MultiChoice’s African base.

