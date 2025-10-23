Dangote Refinery has confirmed plans to lists his refinery on the Nigerian Exchange for public trading

This move gives Nigerians the chance to own a stake in the facility and also be part of the success growth

The $20 billion refinery became operational since 2024 and is the reason Nigeria has become a net exporter of diesel and jet fuel

Aliko Dangote, President of the Dangote Group, has announced plans to list between 5 and 10% of the Dangote Refinery on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) in 2026.

The Dangote Refinery, a $20 billion project, began operations in 2024. Photo: Benson Ibeabuchi

Speaking in an interview with S&P Global, Dangote said the planned listing is part of a broader strategy to deepen investor participation and align the refinery with global corporate governance standards.

He said:

“Our business concept is changing. Instead of being 100 per cent Dangote-owned, we’ll now have other partners.

“We don’t plan to keep more than 65 to 70 percent. Shares will be sold gradually, depending on how interested investors are and how the market performs.”

Africa richest man added that the approach mirrors the model previously adopted for Dangote Cement and Dangote Sugar, both of which are already quoted on the NGX.

Dangote expansion plan

S&P Global reported that Dangote is seeking to double the refinery with Middle Eastern funding, making it the world’s largest.

The refinery has turned Nigeria to a net exporter of diesel and jet fuel and supplies large quantities of petrol to West Africa., Punch reports.

Dangote expressed confidence in the refinery’s long-term prospects.

He said:

“We have to rebuild the refinery, either here or somewhere else. But somewhere else is not really possible because it would cost too much to set up new infrastructure, and we already have it here.”

Dangote refinery to list on the Nigerian exchange in 2026. Photo: AFP

S&P Global projected that in Nigeria alone, the net petrol imports could more than double from 2026-2027 to hit 200,000 barrels per day by 2030, caused by economic development and growing population.

The report said.

“In July, Dangote unveiled plans to expand the refinery from its current 650,000 bpd to 700,000 bpd by the end of the year.

Now, the target is to reach 1.4 mbpd, with no specified date, a scale that would surpass the world’s largest 1.36 mbpd refinery in Jamnagar, India."

Dangote increase petrol price

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the prospect of lower fuel prices at filling stations across Nigeria has been dashed as the Dangote Refinery increased the ex-depot price for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, to N881 per litre.

The new price is N4 or a 0.45% increase when compared to the N877 on Friday, October 18 when the petrol bulk sales resume.

With the latest adjustement, Industry data shows that the Dangote Refinery is now selling petrol above several private depot operators leaving marketers with a decision.

