MultiChoice has announced the addition of five brand new channels to DStv Compact subscribers

The new channels include SuperSport Action, Africa Magic Showcase, CBS Justice, and History Channel, among others

The new channels will begin showing the Compact package from April 1, 2025, a month after implementing new subscription prices

To justify the increase in its subscription prices, MultiChoice has added new content for DStv Compact subscribers with an additional five brand new channels, which launch on April 1, 2025.

The Pay-TV company recently increased its subscription prices for DStv and GOtv for Nigerian subscribers, leading to outrage among its customers.

DStv Compact's new channels

In addition to the new lineup, subscribers will also have access to an extra stream at no cost, which will allow them to watch on two devices simultaneously.

The new channels include SuperSport Action, which will feature Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) such as UFC and EFC and boxing, WWE, and UCI Cycling.

Another channel is Africa Magic Showcase, featuring a selection of Nollywood dramas, romance, action and adventure.

CBS Justice is another channel for True-Crime buffs, which will feature real-life investigations and crime documentaries.

According to reports, other channels include the History Channel, which brings historical series, investigative specials, and entertainment-filled factual programmes.

Other packages get new channels

Other packages getting new channels include DStv Family, which will provide customers access to Comedy Central, HGTV, and Disney Channel, while DStv Access subscribers will also enjoy SuperSpot Schools, among others.

The development comes after the company implemented sweeping price increases in Nigeria to widespread condemnation by subscribers.

The company announced a price adjustment for its DStv and GOtv packages, effective on March 1, 2025.

The new price changes were disclosed in a statement titled, ‘Price adjustment on DStv and GOtv packages to business partners signed by John Ugbe chief executive officer of MultiChoice Nigeria.

Ugbe said the decision was reached after careful consideration and analysis of economic factors affecting the industry.

FCCPC asks MultiChoice to halt price increases

Following the price increases, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has asked MultiChoice Nigeria to maintain the current DStv and GOtv subscription prices pending an investigation into the proposed price increase.

The development came almost one year after the company hiked its subscription rates.

The public outrage caused the FCCPC to intervene, asking the company to suspend the planned increases.

On Tuesday, February 25, 2025, the FCCPC asked MultiChoice Nigeria's chief executive officer to appear at its headquarters on Thursday, February 27, 2025, for an investigative hearing regarding the PayTV company’s planned hikes in DStv and GOtv subscription prices.

Ondaje Ijagwu, the director of corporate affairs at FCCPC, said the commission order follows MultiChoice Nigeria’s request for an extension concerning its scheduled appearance before the commission.

MultiChoice implements new subscription rates

Legit.ng earlier reported that MultiChoice Nigeria has begun the new subscription price for DStv and GOtv customers despite the order by the FCCPC to halt the new rate pending investigation.

The new rates became effective on Saturday, March 1, 2025, as per the MultiChoice announcement.

According to the new rates, subscribers will pay N44,500 for Premium, from N37,000, 19,000 for Compact 15,000, Compact Confam will pay N11,000 from N9,000, Yanga subscribers will pay N6,000 from N5,100 and Padi subscribers pay N4,400 from N3,600.

