DStv To Celebrate 30th Anniversary, Announces Goodies for Subscribers From November 1
- MultiChoice, the owner of DStv, is set to celebrate the platform’s 30th anniversary of serving Africans with premium content
- As part of the activities, the pay-TV company plans to give all active users free access to Premium channels for two days
- There is also a plan to slash the price of HD decoders by 30% in stores and over 40% online, among other rewards
Africa’s largest pay-TV operator, DStv, will mark its 30th anniversary and plans to offer free premium access, decoder discounts, and new football content to reward loyal subscribers and attract others.
From November 7 to 9, all active DStv users will enjoy an “Open Time” weekend with unrestricted access to DStv Premium content.
Also, starting November 1, MultiChoice will slash the price of its HD decoders by 30% in stores and by over 40% through its new DStv online shop.
That is not all, DStv Premium subscribers are also in for extra perks. They will receive two additional all-device streams until December, bringing the total to four, and access to an expanded rewards programme that now includes BoxOffice rentals, event invitations, celebrity meet-and-greets, and VIP sports experiences.
Byron du Plessis, CEO of SA PayTV said that the move aims to reconnect with former customers and lower entry barriers.
He stated:
“DStv has grown up alongside its viewers. For three decades, we have been part of South Africans’ homes, weekends, and memories.”
More live football on DStv
Legit.ng reports that SuperSport, DStv sport channel has secured broadcasting rights for France’s top-tier Ligue 1 through a new partnership with Canal+. Matches featuring Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille, Lyon, and Monaco will air up to three times each weekend on SuperSport and GOtv channels.
Rendani Ramovha, SuperSport’s director of English sport content, said:
“Broadcasting a prestigious league such as Ligue 1 only adds to the value our subscribers receive."
Canal+ moves to rebrand DStv
The 30th-anniversary campaign is the first major initiative under Canal+, which completed its acquisition of MultiChoice in September.
The French media group is , that blends nostalgia, affordability, and premium European content.
TechCabal reports that MultiChoice has struggled with declining subscriptions, losing 2.8 million active linear customers over the last two financial years, including 1.2 million in 2025 alone, split evenly between South Africa and the rest of the continent amid economic headwinds and a crowded streaming market.
MultiChoice Increases DStv Subscription Prices in Ghana
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that MultiChoice Ghana has announced a hike in subscription prices for DStv packages.
A report by the local news platform, Citinewsroom, said the company plans to effect a 15% average price increase across all subscription plans.
The company increased the monthly fee for DStv Premium from GHC750 to GHC865, about N84,896. the Compact Plus plan will increase to GHC570 (N55,943), while the Compact plan will increase to GHC380 (N37,295) monthly.
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.